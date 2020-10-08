CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Reading Time: 2 minutes
Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.
Catch me if you can exhibition at the HOFA gallery in London. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA A fly has landed on US Vice President Mike Pence’s head during the vice presidential debate at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, 07 October 2020. EPA-EFE/Justin Sullivan / POOL Visitors take pictures at the air show held during the Indian Air Force Day celebrations at the Hindon Air Force Station in the outskirts of New Delhi, India, 08 October 2020. The Indian Air Force celebrates its 88th anniversary on 08 October. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopters fliy at an air show during the Indian Air Force Day celebrations at the Air Force base Hindon on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, 08 October 2020. The Indian Air Force celebrates its 88th anniversary on 08 October. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI Protest against Omnibus law in Jakarta. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA A view of the hemicycle during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, 8 October 2020. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ A man examines a shop allegedly damaged by an alleged recent shelling in the downtown of Ganja in Agdam region in Nagorno Karabakh. EPA-EFE/AZIZ KARIMOV Firefighters attach a large mask, 1.2 meters wide and 0.6 meter high, on the front of a fire engine at a fire station in Incheon, South Korea as part of their efforts to raise public awareness of the importance of wearing masks amid the coronavirus pandemic. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT Kuwait’s new Crown Prince takes the oath of office. EPA-EFE/Noufal Ibrahim Gallery employees pose next to an artwork entitled “CND soldiers” by British artist Banksy during the “Catch me if you can” exhibition at the HOFA gallery in Mayfair London, Britain 07 October 2020. The exhibition will open to the public from 08 October until 15 October. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
