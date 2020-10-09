CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.
London’s Royal Opera House sells David Hockney portrait to raise funds. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA French aid worker Sophie Petronin speaks to media after being freed from captivity by Islamist insurgents in Bamako, Mali, 09 October 2020. EPA-EFE/STR A woman drops off her ballot at a ballot drop box in Glen Burnie, Maryland, USA. Maryland is one of a number of US States allowing voters to drop off ballots prior to Election Day. EPA-EFE/ALEX EDELMAN Flower bulbs planting season in Keukenhof Garden. EPA-EFE/KOEN VAN WEEL The view of destructions after alleged Armenian shelling attack in the town of Barda, Azerbaijan. EPA-EFE/AZIZ KARIMOV Visitors look at sculptures on display during a press preview of the exhibition ‘The Olmecs and the Civilizations from the Gulf of Mexico’ at the Quai Branly Museum-Jacques Chirac. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON A member of the public with an umbrella walks along Oxford Street, Central London, Britain. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER A visitor looks at enamelled Easter eggs made by the Carl Faberge firm, on display in the exhibition ‘Carl Faberge and Feodor Rueckert. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY Nuns walk on a painted circles that delimit the area and distance between pilgrims in the Marian shrine Fatima Sanctuary, Fatima, Ourem, Portugal. EPA-EFE/PAULO CUNHA Some six Maghrebi migrants arrive at the port after they were rescued off Spanish southern coast, in Motril, Spain. EPA-EFE/Paquet
