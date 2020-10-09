Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. 

  • London’s Royal Opera House sells David Hockney portrait to raise funds. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
  • French aid worker Sophie Petronin speaks to media after being freed from captivity by Islamist insurgents in Bamako, Mali, 09 October 2020. EPA-EFE/STR
  • A woman drops off her ballot at a ballot drop box in Glen Burnie, Maryland, USA. Maryland is one of a number of US States allowing voters to drop off ballots prior to Election Day. EPA-EFE/ALEX EDELMAN
  • Flower bulbs planting season in Keukenhof Garden. EPA-EFE/KOEN VAN WEEL
  • The view of destructions after alleged Armenian shelling attack in the town of Barda, Azerbaijan. EPA-EFE/AZIZ KARIMOV
  • Visitors look at sculptures on display during a press preview of the exhibition ‘The Olmecs and the Civilizations from the Gulf of Mexico’ at the Quai Branly Museum-Jacques Chirac. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
  • A member of the public with an umbrella walks along Oxford Street, Central London, Britain. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER
  • A visitor looks at enamelled Easter eggs made by the Carl Faberge firm, on display in the exhibition ‘Carl Faberge and Feodor Rueckert. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
  • Nuns walk on a painted circles that delimit the area and distance between pilgrims in the Marian shrine Fatima Sanctuary, Fatima, Ourem, Portugal. EPA-EFE/PAULO CUNHA
  • Some six Maghrebi migrants arrive at the port after they were rescued off Spanish southern coast, in Motril, Spain. EPA-EFE/Paquet
