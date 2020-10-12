Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
CD eNews, News

CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

3 Mins Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

  • EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS
  • EPA-EFE/BEN MCKAY
  • EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH
  • EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI
  • EPA-EFE/FILIPPO VENEZIA
  • EPA-EFE/SHUKHRATJON YEROV
  • EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
  • EPA-EFE/MANUEL ALMEIDA
  • EPA-EFE/Adam Warzawa POLAND OUT
  • epa08735698 Winner British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas (L) celebrates holding F1 legend Michael Schumacher’s helmet, handed to him by Michael’s son Mick Schumacher, after the 2020 Formula One Eifel Grand Prix at the Nuerburgring race track in Nuerburg, Germany, 11 October 2020. EPA-EFE/Bryn Lennon / Pool
  • epa08735643 The winner, British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas passes near members of his team during the Formula One Eifel Grand Prix at the Nuerburgring race track in Nuerburg, Germany, 11 October 2020 EPA-EFE/Ina Fassbender / Pool
  • epaselect epa08736869 Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (C) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Miami Heatt to win the NBA Finals basketball game six between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 11 October 2020. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT
  • epa08736873 Los Angeles Lakers players celebrate with the Larry O’Brien trophy after defeating the Miami Heat to win the 2020 NBA Finals at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 11 October 2020. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT
