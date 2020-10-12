CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.
EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS EPA-EFE/BEN MCKAY EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI EPA-EFE/FILIPPO VENEZIA EPA-EFE/SHUKHRATJON YEROV EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK EPA-EFE/MANUEL ALMEIDA EPA-EFE/Adam Warzawa POLAND OUT epa08735698 Winner British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas (L) celebrates holding F1 legend Michael Schumacher’s helmet, handed to him by Michael’s son Mick Schumacher, after the 2020 Formula One Eifel Grand Prix at the Nuerburgring race track in Nuerburg, Germany, 11 October 2020. EPA-EFE/Bryn Lennon / Pool epa08735643 The winner, British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas passes near members of his team during the Formula One Eifel Grand Prix at the Nuerburgring race track in Nuerburg, Germany, 11 October 2020 EPA-EFE/Ina Fassbender / Pool epaselect epa08736869 Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (C) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Miami Heatt to win the NBA Finals basketball game six between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 11 October 2020. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT epa08736873 Los Angeles Lakers players celebrate with the Larry O’Brien trophy after defeating the Miami Heat to win the 2020 NBA Finals at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 11 October 2020. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT
