CDE News Views – This Day in Photos Today's salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. ...

Philippines reports lowest amount of cases in 3 weeks The Philippines recorded 1,910 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the lowest number in more than t...

Photo Story: Pumpkin harvest in Germany Harvest helpers harvest pumpkins on a field near Mutterstadt, Germany, 14 October 2020. The pum...

Breaking News – French government declares public health state of emergency The French government has declared a public health state of emergency starting Saturday as a result...

Battered UK travel industry calls for testing, more support Britain's travel industry called on the government for an airport testing regime and more tailored ...

Photo Story: Eating out in Argentina in times of pandemic Three women wait for their order inside a dome for the isolation of customers in a restaurant, in t...

Coronavirus rarely travels from mother to newborn Transmission of the new coronavirus from mothers to newborns is rare, doctors from New York-Presbyt...

Totti sends heartbreaking letter to his father who passed away due to Covid-19 “Hello dad, I’ve just spent the worst ten days of my life, knowing that you were there "alone" figh...

Photo Story: Retrospective exhibition of Sean Scully A visitor looks at a painting after the ceremonial opening of an exhibition of Irish artist Sean Sc...

Italian sports journalist Gianfranco De Laurentis dies at the age 81 Italian sports journalist Gianfranco De Laurentis, the historical face of Rai TV, and who is synony...

Container shortage delays shipments of Brazil’s record coffee crop Coffee traders are struggling to ship cargos out of Brazilian ports because of a shortage of availa...

Hyundai Motor heir takes over from father after 20 years in waiting Hyundai Motor Group appointed Euisun Chung as group chairman on Wednesday, cementing his succession...

Malta: PN calls for inquiry into Electrogas deal The Nationalist Party (PN) is calling for an Inquiry Board to be appointed to look into the Electro...

Profit at Britain’s ASOS quadruples on strong demand during pandemic British online fashion retailer ASOS on Wednesday reported a quadrupling in full-year profit, benef...

FBI says it has reached no conclusion on cause of Beirut blast The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation said it has reached no firm conclusion about what caused t...

Malta: Women record highest increase in employment rate over 10 years The employment rate in the 20 to 64 age group stood at 76.8 percent in 2019, higher than the nationa...

COVID-19 antibodies last at least three months People infected with COVID-19 develop antibodies targeting the new coronavirus that last for at lea...

Photo Story: Scuffles during anti-government protest in Bangkok A pro-democracy protester scuffles with a pro-monarchy one during an anti-government protest at the...

PayPal launches tool to pay in interest-free instalments PayPal is adding a new tool that will allow shoppers to pay for goods in interest-free instalments ...