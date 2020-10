Reading Time: < 1 minute

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

epa08755587 A Bolivian woman casts her ballot at the school Unidad educativa Eduardo Abaro in the village of Parotani some 50 km from Cochabamba, Bolivia, 18 October 2020. Bolivia holds today general election that was canceled October 2019, and then were postponed since May due to the COVID-19 pandemic. EPA-EFE/JORGE ABREGO













epaselect epa08758677 A policeman gestures as Congolese look on at the breached entrance of Kangbayi prison following a prison break in Beni, North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of the Congo, 20 October 2020. Local reports indicate at least 900 prisoners escaped Kangbayi prison in Beni following an attack by Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) a Ugandan armed group. A simultaneous assault on the Kangbayi central prison and on the military camp securing it left only 100 remaining prisoners out of more than 1000 inmates. EPA-EFE/STR

