Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

A woman sits at the courtyard of Suleymaniye mosque on a cloudy day, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in Istanbul, Turkey. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Demolition of illegal Casamonica villas in Rome starts.

A boy holds a banner during a protest against the Nigeria rogue police, otherwise know as Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), in Ikeja district of Lagos, Nigeria, 20 October 2020. EPA-EFE/AKINTUNDE AKINLEYE

Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Political Affairs in Libya Stephanie Williams wearing a face mask attends talks between the rival factions in the Libya conflict in Geneva, Switzerland. EPA-EFE/FABRICE COFFRINI / POOL

A person walks past a Richmond Tigers Football Club mural in Richmond, Melbourne, Australia. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS

An undated handout photo made available by the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities showing Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly (3-L), Egyptian Minister of Antiquities Khaled el-Anany (4-L) and secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities Mostafa Waziri (2-R) looking at one of the coffins discovered at an ancient burial shaft at a necropolis in Saqqara, south of Cairo, Egypt EPA-EFE/TOURISM AND ANTIQUITIES MINISTRY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

An undated handout photo made available by the NASA shows mosaic image of asteroid Bennu is composed of 12 PolyCam images collected on 02 December 2019 by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft from a range of 15 miles (24 km). EPA-EFE/NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

EPA-EFE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

A handout photo made available by Vatican Media showing Pope Francis (C) and Ecumenical Patriarch of the Orthodox Church Bartholomew I (L), wearing protective face masks, at the Campidoglio’s square for the Peace Prayer Meeting ‘No one is saved alone – Peace and Fraternity’, promoted by the Community of Sant’Egidio, in Rome. EPA-EFE/VATICAN MEDIA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

