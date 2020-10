Reading Time: 4 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

epa08762799 French President Emmanuel Macron leaves after paying his respects by the coffin of slain teacher Samuel Paty in the courtyard of the Sorbonne university during a national memorial event, in Paris, France, 21 October 2020. French history teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, northwest of Paris, by a 18-year-old Moscow-born Chechen refugee, who was later shot dead by police. EPA-EFE/Francois Mori / POOL MAXPPP OUT

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks during a joint press conference after the trilateral summit with the leaders of Egypt, Greece, and Cyprus at the presidential palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, 21 October 2020. EPA-EFE/IAKOVOS HATZISTAVROU / POOL

epaselect epa08402864 John Ratcliffe sits after arriving to attend the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on his nomination to be the Director of National Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 05 May 2020. The Republican-led Senate returned to session this week, despite strong criticism from Democrats who say the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic makes convening unsafe. The Senate is scheduled to meet regarding confirmations and to hold hearings, while the House of Representatives extended recess until 11 May. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

(FILE) – Former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri speaks during a ceremony marking the 14th anniversary of the assassination of his father, ex-Prime Minister Rafik Hariri in Beirut, Lebanon, 14 February 2019 EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

Former Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET / POOL

(FILE) – Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya attends a protest against the political situation in Belarus in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, 05 October 2020 (reissued 22 October 2020). The Belarus opposition, represented by Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, will receive the 2020 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, the European Parliament announced on 22 October 2020. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

epa08763517 A frame grab from a handout video released by the Biden Harris campaign shows former US President Barack Obama speaking at a drive-in rally campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate former US Vice President Joe Biden, in Philadelphia, USA, on 22 October 2020. Democratic Party nominee former US Vice President Joe Biden faces US President Donald J. Trump in the 03 November 2020 general election. EPA-EFE/BIDEN HARRIS CAMPAIGN / HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Pope Francis attends the general audience in the Paul VI hall, Vatican City, 21 October 2020. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

People wait to enter to a cemetery in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

epa08762262 A Romanian woman with a protective mask, passes an online banking advertise reading ‘less queing’ in downtown Bucharest, Romania, 21 October 2020. Due to rising numbers of coronavirus infections, authorities have implemented the ‘red scenario’ for Buchrest since two days. School courses will take place exclusively online and kindergartens were closed in Bucharest, while wearing a mask became mandatory in all public spaces, starting from 20 October. It is now forbidden to go in cinemas, closed performance venues, gambling halls and casinos. Restaurants can serve customers only on their outdoor terraces, and hotels will serve only accommodated guests inside their restaurants. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

file photo EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

A Polish medical staff of the Territorial Defence Force works at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing lab in the Territorial Defense Forces Command headquarters in Zegrze, central Poland. EPA-EFE/Pawel Supernak POLAND OUT

People walk in the city center in Milan, northern Italy, amid the Covid-19 pandemic. EPA-EFE/Matteo Corner

Passengers wait to make coronavirus covid19 test at Fiumicino Airport in Rome, Italy. EPA-EFE/emanuele Valeri

A woman wearing a protective face mask walks on almost abandoned Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic, 21 October 2020. . EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

A pedestrian wearing a face mask as he passes by a graffiti by the street artist eme freethinker showing the “Lord of the Rings” film character Gollum and Scrat, from the film “Ice Age” holding a roll of toilet paper and a speech bubble reading ‘my precious’ at the Wall Park (lit.: Mauerpark) in Berlin, Germany. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

A Romanian woman wearing a protective mask is reflected in the bus window while crossing Obor Plaza, in downtown Bucharest, Romania. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

A cleaning worker disinfects the streets of Ourense, in Galicia, northwestern Spain. EPA-EFE/Brais Lorenzo

file photo EPA-EFE/CESARE ABBATE

Staff at a restaurant in Soho in London, Britainc. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

A picture provided by the Armenian Defense Ministry’s Press Office via PAN Photo shows Armenian soldiers fire during military combat with the Azerbaijani army in the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (also known as Artsakh). EPA-EFE/SIPAN GYULUMYAN / ARMENIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY PRESS OFFICE / PAN PHOTO

epa08761786 A detail of the ‘Saint Luke painting Virgin Mary’ attributed to Raphael during the press presentation of the exhibition on the Italian master painter Raphael entitled ‘The Academy of Saint Luke and the myth of Urbinate’, Rome, Italy, 21 October 2020. EPA-EFE/Riccardo Antimiani

epa08761792 The ‘Saint Luke painting Virgin Mary’ attributed to Raphael (R) and the copy painted by Antiveduto Gramatica (L) during the press presentation of the exhibition on the Italian master painter Raphael entitled ‘The Academy of Saint Luke and the myth of Urbinate’, Rome, Italy, 21 October 2020. EPA-EFE/Riccardo Antimiani

epa08761793 Drawings and artworks in the section on Raphael’s place in academic culture and teaching practices during the press presentation of the exhibition on the Italian master painter Raphael entitled ‘The Academy of Saint Luke and the myth of Urbinate’, Rome, Italy, 21 October 2020. EPA-EFE/Riccardo Antimiani

EPA-EFE/ROSCOSMOS

epa08763885 A handout photo made available by the Russian State Space Corporation ROSCOSMOS on its official website shows ground personnel helping NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy (C) shortly after the Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft descent module safely landed in a remote area outside Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, 22 October 2020. ISS Expedition 63 members NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and Russian space agency Roscosmos cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner completed their mission at the International Space Station (ISS) and returned to Earth on the Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft, which safely landed in Kazakh steppe. EPA-EFE/ROSCOSMOS / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES



