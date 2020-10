Reading Time: 2 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

EPA-EFE/Matteo Corner

epa08768778 The intensive care unit of the COVID-19 hospital of Casalpalocco during the second wave of the Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic, in Rome, Italy, 23 October 2020. The capital city of Rome and entire Lazio region impose a night time curfewfor five hours for 30 days from 23 October as the country fights with the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI



EPA-EFE/WU HONG

EPA-EFE/LESZEK SZYMANSKI POLAND OUT

epa08743438 Slovenian Foreign Minister Anze Logar wearing protective face mask addresses a joint press conference following a meeting with his Czech counterpart, Tomas Petricek, at the Czernin Palace in Prague, Czech Republic, 14 October 2020. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

EPA-EFE/YVES HERMAN / POOL

epa08767995 A handout photo made available by UN Photo shows A. Ali Abushahma, Commander of the Field Operations Room, Government of National Accord, a participant of the fourth round of the 5+5 Libyan Joint Military Commissionsign, signing an Agreement for a Complete and Permanent Ceasefire in Libya, at United Nation’s Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, 23 October 2020. According to the United Nations (UN), the two rival sides in the Libyan civil war have agreed on a nationwide ceasefire. EPA-EFE/Violaine Martin / UN PHOTO HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Polish president Andrzej Duda during his visit to the PGE Narodowy stadium in Warsaw, 23 October 2020. In connection with the development of the coronavirus pandemic, a temporary hospital is being built on the spot. There will be about 500 places for the sick. EPA-EFE/Andrzej Lange POLAND OUT

EPA-EFE/DAN ANDERSON

EPA-EFE/STRINGER

epaselect epa08768804 People take part in a protest against the tightening of the abortion law in Krakow, southern Poland, 23 October 2020. Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal on 22 October ruled that laws currently permitting abortion due to foetal defects are unconstitutional. Explaining its verdict, the court said that human life was of value in every development phase, and should therefore be protected by law. EPA-EFE/LUKASZ GAGULSKI POLAND OUT

epa08770139 Manchester City’s manager Pep Guardiola reacts during the English Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester City in London, Britain, 24 October 2020. EPA-EFE/Paul Childs / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

EPA-EFE/Mark Runnacles / POOL

