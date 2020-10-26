CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Reading Time: 5 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook.

epaselect epa08773374 A protester covered with a flag stands in front of Belarusian policemen and a water cannon that block a road during a rally against government and President Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus, 25 October 2020. According to reports, over 100,000 opposition activists took to the streets against Belarusian government and President Alexander Lukashenko calling him to step down and demanding new presidential elections. EPA-EFE/STR

epaselect epa08774010 Aerial view showing hundreds of people during a take over of Plaza Italia, in the hours prior to the result of the constitutional plebiscite, in Santiago, Chile, 25 October 2020. With cacerolazos and flags, a mass of people defied the police presence and shouted slogans against the Government, chanting ‘Chile woke up’ and ‘The united people will never be defeated’, turned into slogans of the serious wave of protests that broke out in 2019. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

epa08774444 Workers of the catering sector protest against the new Covid-19 restrictions in front of the Prefecture of Catania, Sicily island, Italy, 26 October 2020. Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on 25 October announced new nationwide coronavirus restrictions that come into effect as of 26 October and include the closure of restaurants and bars by 6pm and shutting down gyms, cinemas and swimming pools. EPA-EFE/Orietta Scardino

Palestinian protesters attend a demonstration against French President Macron, following his comments over Prophet Muhammad Caricatures, in Gaza, 26 October 2020. A group of protestors gathered to protest Macron’s comments following the recent beheading of a teacher in France after he had shown Caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in class. Macron vowed his country would not give up publishing such Caricatures. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

epa08773880 Protesters against the measures implemented to stop the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in Naples, Italy, 25 October 2020. Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte tightened nationwide Coronavirus restrictions Sunday after the country registered a record number of new cases. Cinemas, theaters, gyms and swimming pools must all close under the new rules, which come into force on Monday and run until November 24. Restaurants and bars will stop serving at 6:00 pm (1700 GMT). Italy, which was the first European country to be hit hard by the pandemic and impose a nationwide lockdown, on Sunday registered 21,273 new cases. EPA-EFE/CESARE ABBATE

epaselect epa08768720 US President Donald J. Trump supporters attend the Make America Great Again Rally at the Villages Polo Club in the Villages, Florida, USA, 23 October 2020. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

An Iranian elementary school girl wearing a face mask attends the first day of reopening the Bamdad Parsi private school, north of Tehran, Iran. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

epa08774715 Only a few visitors stroll the snow covered but almost empty streets in the Santa Claus village at the Arctic Circle, near Rovaniemi, Finland, 24 October 2020 (issued 26 October 2020). Santa Claus village on the Arctic Circle has been struck hard by the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in tourist staying home and leaving the streets of the village almost empty. The famous postal service – with letters and parcels sent directly from Santa’s own post office – has been reduced and local restaurants and souvenir shops have far less customers than usual at the start of the pre-Christmas season. EPA-EFE/KAISA SIREN

A person wearing a face mask walks in Sofia, Bulgaria. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

People wearing masks wait for entering a shopping mall in front of signs reading ‘Please keep distance. At the moment we can let only 300 customers in the store at the same time.’ face masks on a street in Berlin, Germany. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

A woman wearing a protection face mask walks past a mural of a dog in Shanghai, China. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

file photo EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

epa08774231 Thai royalist and pro-government supporters gather outside the Parliament, in Bangkok, Thailand, 26 October 2020. Hundreds of pro-government supporters gathered at the Parliament to ensure that pro-democracy protesters did not enter into the area, while the government hold a special session of parliament on 26 and 27 October to find the solution to the ongoing street protest, which are calling for the resignation of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, a new constitution and monarchy reform. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

A shopper outside Primark hours before a firebreak lockdown come into force in Swansea, Wales, Britain. EPA-EFE/ASHLEY CROWDEN

A couple silhouetted against apricot flower lanterns during Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations at the Gardens by the Bay in Singapore. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

EPA-EFE/Oli Scarff / POOL

epa08773819 Jamie Vardy of Leicester celebrates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal FC and Leicester City in London, Britain, 25 October 2020. EPA-EFE/Catherine Ivill / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

epa08773894 Verona’s goalkeeper Marco Silvestri (C) in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus FC and Hellas Verona FC in Turin, Italy, 25 October 2020. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

epa08768587 A Spanish Air Forces F-18 aircraft takes part in a joint military exercise over the Canary Islands, Spain, 23 October 2020. EPA-EFE/Elvira Urquijo A.

Photo by Andru00e9s Garcu00eda on Pexels.com

epa08770012 A person looks at a cartoon from France’s cartoonist Pierre Ballouhey depicting Donald Trump during the last preparation before the new exhibition “It’s shaping up for the White House” at the house of press illustration (in french Maison du dessin de presse), in Morges, Switzerland, 24 October 2020. At the time of the American presidential election which will take place on November 3rd, the “House of Press Illustration” proposes the favorite 50 drawings of 23 policitical cartoonists of the current president of the United States Donald Trump. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

epa08774434 French-Swiss artist Saype poses on his 8th step of the worldwide ‘Beyond Walls Project’ on his giant biodegradable landart painting on a floating barge at Halic Bay near the Bosporus in Istanbul, 23 October 2020 (issued 26 October 2020). With an overall area of 2.200 square meters, the wide painting was created using biodegradable pigments made out of charcoal, chalk, water and milk proteins. The art piece in Istanbul marks a part of the worldwide ‘Beyond Walls Project’ aiming at creating the longest symbolic human chain around the world promoting values such as togetherness, kindness and openness to the world. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA PICTURES WERE TAKEN WITH A DRONE

Like this: Like Loading...