Reading Time: 3 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook.

epa08757397 German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends the National Integration Summit at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 19 October 2020. A total of around 130 representatives have been invited to the summit that will be held digitally. EPA-EFE/FABRIZIO BENSCH / POOL

epa02353605 The President of the French Muslim Council Mohammed Moussaoui addresses the media with his delegation at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, 23 September 2010. The delegation arrived for a working lunch with French President Nicolas Sarkozy in order to discuss the different actuality subjects such as the issue of the banned veils and the allegedly terrorist threat in France. EPA/LUCAS DOLEGA

epa07814347 Dutch politican Geert Wilders at the appeal trial over his conviction of racial discrimination, in the extra secure court at Schiphol, The Netherlands, 03 September 2019. Knoops asked the court to dismiss the case, now that new documents have emerged which allegedly show the involvement of former Minister of Justice Ivo Opstelten in the decision to prosecute Wilders for his remarks on ‘fewer Moroccans’ in 2014. EPA-EFE/LEX VAN LIESHOUT

epa08776699 US President Donald J. Trump (L) gestures towards Justice Amy Coney Barrett (R) following the ceremony where she took the oath of office to be Associate Justice of the Supreme Court on the Blue Room Balcony of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 26 October 2020. EPA-EFE/Chris Kleponis / POOL

Bernard Grech – Facebook

epa08776369 AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic (L) celebrates after scoring goal of 3-2 during the Italian serie A soccer match between AC Milan and AS Roma at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, 26 October 2020. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

epa08776392 Heung-Min Son of Tottenham celebrates after scoring a goal during the English Premier League match between Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur in Burnley, Britain, 26 October 2020. EPA-EFE/LINDSEY PARNABY / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

epa08762426 (L-R) Dutch rider Wilko Kelderman of Team Sunweb, Portuguese Joao Almeida of Deuceuninck-Quickstep team in the overall leader’s pink jersey and Australian Jai Hindley of the Team Sunweb cross the finish line during the 17th stage of the 2020 Giro d’Italia cycling race over 203km from Bassano del Grappa to Madonna di Campiglio, Italy, 21 October 2020. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

epa08767719 A man takes photographs of a mural depicting NHS nurse Melanie Senior, based on a photograph by Johannah Churchill, which The National Portrait Gallery commissioned artist Peter Barber to create, in Manchester’s Northern Quarter, 23 October 2020. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

epa08659661 Doctors and nurses wearing their protective gear (blouse, gloves and mask) take care of a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the resuscitation intensive care unit (ICU) of the Hopital Europeen hospital in Marseille, France, 10 September 2020. According to recent hospital reports, the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care beds in the Marseille area has more than doubled in a few days, nearing full capacity. President Macron has declared that new measures will be announced on 11 September in an attempt to stop the rise in Covid-19 infections across France. EPA-EFE/Guillaume Horcajuelo ATTENTION EDITORS: THE IMAGES OF THE PATIENT ARE PIXELIZED FOR LEGAL REASONS CONCERNING PERSONAL RIGHTS.

Credit RadioChinar



epaselect epa08681116 A firefighter is silhouetted against flames during the Bobcat Fire as it grows out of control, on its northern front near Wrightwood, California, USA EPA-EFE/DAVID MCNEW

epa07963071 Children dressed as witches ‘trick or treat’ during Halloween in London, Britain, 31 October 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Like this: Like Loading...