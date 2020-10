Reading Time: 2 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

An Afghan child named Montazer, aged four, poses for a photograph as he works at a brick kiln on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

Shoppers wear face masks as they shop in Leicester city centre in Leicester, Britain. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Funeral home employees bury people who died with Covid-19, in the San Rafael cemetery on the border of Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico, 27 October 2020. Mexico has surpassed 900,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the pandemic began, with nearly 90,000 victims to date. EPA-EFE/LUIS TORRES

Supporters of both US President Donald J. Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gather outside of Lakewood Amphitheatre where Biden was holding a drive-in campaign appearance in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 27 October 2020. Georgia has become a battleground state in the upcoming 03 November presidential election. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

epa08777424 An aerial picture taken with a drone shows a farmer driving his combine harvester in a cornfield with a labyrinth in the shape of a Coronavirus at the Eickhoff farm in Soest, Germany, 27 October 2020. Every year, the ‘Hof Eickhof’ creates a labyrinth in a maize field with a motif on current events. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

epa08779105 A view on a deserted street in the center of Genoa during the restrictions on the mobility of people to face the second wave of the Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic, in Genoa, Italy, 27 October 2020. EPA-EFE/SIMONE ARVEDA

General view of a welcome back sign outside of Myer department store in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 28 October 2020. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS

