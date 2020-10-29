CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Reading Time: 5 minutes
Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.


French police officers stand at the entrance of the Notre Dame Basilica church in Nice, France, 29 October 2020, following a knife attack. According to recent reports, at least three people are reported to have died in what officials treat as a terror attack. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER epa08782535 French police officers stand at the entrance of the Notre Dame Basilica church in Nice, France, 29 October 2020, following a knife attack. According to recent reports, at least three people are reported to have died in what officials treat as a terror attack. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER epa08782583 French police officers stand at the entrance of the Notre Dame Basilica church in Nice, France, 29 October 2020, following a knife attack. According to recent reports, at least three people are reported to have died in what officials treat as a terror attack. The attack comes less than a month after the beheading of a French middle school teacher in Paris on 16 October. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER epa08780292 Medical staff wearing protective facial masks transport a patient on a medical chair inside the Tenon Hospital in Paris, France, 28 October 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron will unveil new measures to stem the Covid-19 epidemic in a television speech on 28 October 2020. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA epa08780656 People take part in a protest against the tightening of the abortion law in Krakow, southern Poland, 28 October 2020. Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal on 22 October ruled that laws currently permitting abortion due to foetal defects are unconstitutional. Explaining its verdict, the court said that human life was of value in every development phase, and should therefore be protected by law. EPA-EFE/Art Service 2 POLAND OUT epa08782028 Demonstrators protest against the measures implemented to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic by the Government during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Verona, Italy, 28 October 2020. Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced new nationwide COVID-19 restrictions that come into effect on 26 October, and include the closure of restaurants and bars by 6pm and shutting down gyms, cinemas and swimming pools. EPA-EFE/FILIPPO VENEZIA epa08779967 Prime Minister-designate Ana Brnabic delivers her plan for a new government to members of parliament in Belgrade, Serbia, 28 October 2020. After the parliamentary elections on 21 June 2020, the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) won the political mandate taking 180 out of the 250 seats in the parliament. EPA-EFE/Andrej Cukic British minister Michael Gove. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives to a press conference after a video conference with German State Premiers about the current coronavirus situation, at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 28 October 2020. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER / POOL Boris Johnson, British prime minister. EPA-EFE/Simon Dawson / POOL (FILE) A file photograph showing Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY CEO of French luxury goup LVMH, Bernard Arnault. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON Meeting between Minister for Foreign and European Affairs Evarist Bartolo and Libyan Delegation epa08782529 French police officers stand at a security perimeter following a knife attack at the Notre Dame Basilica church in Nice, France, 29 October 2020. According to recent reports, at least three people are reported to have died in what officials treat as a terror attack. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER EPA-EFE/MAUNG LONLAN Medical staff wearing protective facial masks transport a patient on a gurney inside the Tenon Hospital in Paris, France. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA Doctors and nurses wearing protective equipment at work inside the Covid area of the Niguarda hospital’s Emergency Room in Milan, Italy, 28 October 2020. EPA-EFE/PAOLO SALMOIRAGO file photo EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU An Indian Muslim girl wearing a face mask walks in Bangalore, India. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV A thermographic camera measures a student’s body temperature upon arrival to school as a way of reducing the risk of the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Budapest, Hungary. EPA-EFE/Zoltan Balogh epa08781465 A man walks down Wall Street near the New York Stock Exchange in New York, New York, USA, 28 October 2020. Stocks were down again today, with the Dow Jones industrial average down over 800 points in midday trading, as investors continued to react to expected economic impact of the spread of the coronavirus. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE Supporters of both US President Donald J. Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gather outside of Lakewood Amphitheatre where Biden was holding a drive-in campaign appearance in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 27 October 2020. Georgia has become a battleground state in the upcoming 03 November presidential election. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER epa08779248 Trump supporters wave banners outside of The Centre of Palm Harbor, in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, 27 October, 2020. 34 States have early voting for the 2020 US Presidential Election and as of 27 October, over 62 million people have already voted. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY epa08780687 A view of damaged medical center after allegedly Azerbaijani shelling in Stepanakert in Nagorno-Karabakh, 28 October 2020. Armed clashes erupted on 27 September 2020 in the simmering territorial conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh territory along the contact line of the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (also known as Artsakh). EPA-EFE/VAHRAM BAGHDASARYAN /PHOTOLURE An elderly woman and a girl mourn during the funeral of seven-year-old Aysu Iskenderova who was killed on 27 October allegedly by Armenian shelling in the village of Garayusifli near Barda, Azerbaijan, 28 October 2020. EPA-EFE/AZIZ KARIMOV epa08774719 Hungarian soldiers wearing hasmats prepare to disinfect an elementary school building in Szolnok, Hungary, 26 October 2020. Several pupils and teachers of the school have tested positive for the new coronavirus COVID-19 so soldiers of the Hungarian army disinfect the building so the school can go on functioning. EPA-EFE/JANOS MESZAROS HUNGARY OUT epa08780094 People walk past an exhibit from Doraemon’s Time-Travelling Adventures exhibition at the National Museum of Singapore in Singapore, 28 October 2020. The year 2020 marks the 50th anniversary of the birth of the beloved Japanese manga character Doraemon from the popular animated series and comics of the same name. The exhibition featuring the robot cat cultural icon at the National Museum of Singapore will run until 27 December 2020. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG EPA-EFE/DAVID CHANG Photo by SpaceX on Pexels.com
29th October 2020
29th October 2020
