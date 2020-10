Reading Time: 2 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

A wounded girl is rescued from a collapsed building after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake in the Aegean Sea in Izmir, Turkey, 30 October 2020. According to Turkish media reports dozens of buildings were destroyed in the earthquake. EPA-EFE/MEHMET EMIN MENGUARSLAN

People on the collapse building after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake in the Aegean Sea in Izmir, Turkey, 30 October 2020. According to Turkish media reports dozens of buildings were destroyed in the earthquake. EPA-EFE/Mehmet Emin Menguarslan

Flowers on a makeshift memorial to the victims of the knife attack at the entrance of the Notre Dame Basilica church in Nice, France, 30 October 2020. Three people have died in a terror attack. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Iranian woman wearing a face mask walks next to Iranian national flag wall painting in Tehran, Iran. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

People working in the culture and entertainment sector, hard hit by the Italian government’s Covid-19-linked restrictions, demonstrate in Rome, Italy, 30 October 2020. EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI

People wearing protective masks due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic walk past a cafe decorated for Halloween celebration in Kiev, Ukraine. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

A close-up image showing Angry Birds merchandise, by the Finnish game developer company Rovio, at Helsinki Vantaa airport, Finland. EPA/MAURITZ ANTIN

A view of the open-air light exhibition ‘Alice in Wonderland – Garden of Lights’ by the Museum of Municipal Engineering and CD Lighting at the Garden of Experiences in Krakow, Poland. EPA-EFE/LUKASZ GAGULSKI POLAND OUT

EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

French police officers secure the street near the entrance of the Notre Dame Basilica church in Nice, France, 29 October 2020, following a knife attack. Three people have died in what officials treat as a terror attack. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

