CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

epa08786662 (FILE) – Portugals Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Nations League, division A, group 3 soccer game betwween Sweden and Portugal at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, 08 September 2020 On 30 October 2020 Juventus FC announced that Cristiano Ronaldo has recovered from COVID-19. ‘Cristiano Ronaldo carried out a check with a diagnostic test (swab) for Covid 19 -reads a statement from Juventus- The exam provided a negative result. The player has, therefore, recovered after 19 days and is no longer subjected to home isolation’. EPA-EFE/Janerik Henriksson/TT SWEDEN OUT SWEDEN OUT

epa08781423 Neymar (R) of PSG receives medical assistance after suffering an injury during the UEFA Champions League group H soccer match between Istanbul Basaksehir and Paris Saint-Germain in Istanbul, Turkey, 28 October 2020. EPA-EFE/Ozan Kose / POOL

EPA-EFE/Rudy Carezzevoli / Pool

epa08787551 A view of damaged buildings in Vathy village, a day after a strong earthquake that struck Samos island, Greece, 31 October 2020. An earthquake measuring 6.7 on the Richter scale was recorded on 30 October at 13:51 in the sea region 16 km north-west of Samos. Two children died when a wall fell on them as they were returning from school during the earthquake. The Fire Brigade pulled the children out of the rubble. EPA-EFE/STR BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

epa08787350 An aerial photo made with a drone shows rescue workers and people search for survivors at a collapsed building after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake in the Aegean Sea, at Bayrakli district in Izmir, Turkey, 31 October 2020. According to Turkish media reports, at least twenty four people died while more than eight hundred were injured and dozens of buildings were destroyed in the earthquake. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

epaselect epa08787349 A woman waits for a news from their relatives believed to be trapped under collapsed buildings after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake in the Aegean Sea, at Bayrakli district in Izmir, Turkey, 31 October 2020. According to Turkish media reports, at least twenty four people died while more than eight hundred were injured and dozens of buildings were destroyed in the earthquake. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN



epa08787241 Rescue workers and people search for survivors at a collapsed building after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake in the Aegean Sea, at Bayrakli district in Izmir, Turkey, 31 October 2020. According to Turkish media reports, at least twenty people died while more than eight hundreds were injured and dozens of buildings were destroyed in the earthquake. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

epa08738267 British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson leaves n10 Downing street to give a statement in the Houses of Commons in London, Britain 12 October 2020.The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a three-tier lockdown system, with Liverpool expected to go into level 3. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

epa08783621 Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau is seen on screen during a press conference following a virtual EU – Canada Summit in Brussels, Belgium, 29 October 2020. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET / POOL

epa08788136 Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (C) arrives at the presidential office of the Hofburg Palace in Vienna, Austria, 31 October 2020. Kurz meets President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen before the Austrian government introduces strict measures to stop the spreading of the coronavirus Covid-19. EPA-EFE/FLORIAN WIESER

epa08785303 Nuns lay flowers on a makeshift memorial to the victims of the knife attack at the entrance of the Notre Dame Basilica church in Nice, France, 30 October 2020. Three people have died in a terror attack. The attack comes less than a month after the beheading of a French middle school teacher in Paris on 16 October. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

epa08787005 A man carries a religious image with a photo of former Argentinian soccer player Diego Maradona at Villa Palito neigborhood in La Matanza municipality, Buenos Aires province, Argentina, 30 October 2020. Maradona turns 60 on 30 October. EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

epa08786032 A French soldier, part of France’s anti-terror ‘Vigipirate’ plan, dubbed ‘Operation Sentinelle’, patrols the deserted Trocadero square near the Eiffel Tower on the first morning of the second national lockdown, dubbed reconfinement, in Paris, France, 30 October 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron announced in a televised statement that France is ‘reconfining’ and going into a second lockdown for a minimum of four weeks to battle the rise in Covid-19 cases, effectively shutting down bars, cafes and restaurants and requiring non-essential workers to remain home. France is in the midst of a second wave of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, recording around 50,000 daily new cases. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

epa08764418 A view of cars passing a pedestrian bridge during the traffic peak in Beijing, China, 22 October 2020. China reports new cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 on the mainland. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

epa08787165 A woman poses with a birthday cake in honor of former Argentinian soccer player Diego Maradona prior to the first match of La Liga Argentina soccer tournament between Gimnasia y Esgrima and Patronato at Juan Carmelo Zerillo stadium in La Plata, Argentina, 30 October 2020. Maradona, head coach of Gimnasia y Esgrima, turns 60 on 30 October. EPA-EFE/DEMIAN ALDAY ESTEVEZ

epa08746317 A nurse draws flu vaccine from a vial at a free mobile clinic in Lakewood, California, USA, 14 October 2020. Flu vaccine manufacturers have increased production in anticipation of this year’s flu season. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

epa08779562 Funeral home employees bury people who died with Covid-19, in the San Rafael cemetery on the border of Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico, 27 October 2020. Mexico has surpassed 900,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the pandemic began, with nearly 90,000 victims to date. EPA-EFE/LUIS TORRES

epa08785460 Polish carriers and bus drivers take part in a protest on a street against renewed coronavirus pandemic restrictions in Warsaw, Poland, 30 October 2020, amid the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. EPA-EFE/Wojciech Olkusnik POLAND OUT

epa08788269 An EasyJet (R) and a Lufthansa plane are welcomed with water cannons after landing during the opening of BER Berlin Brandenburg Airport in Schoenefeld, Germany, 31 October 2020. The opening of BER airport on 31 October 2020 is planned with the arrival of two first passenger planes by companies Lufthansa and EasyJet. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN



