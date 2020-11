Reading Time: 2 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Voters wait in line at a polling location at the Moon Area High School in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, USA, 03 November 2020. Americans vote on Election Day to choose between re-electing Donald J. Trump or electing Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States to serve from 2021 through 2024. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN BERL

A voter pauses in front of the US national flag before casting a ballot at a polling location at the Old Stone School in Hillsboro, Virginia, USA, 03 November 2020. Americans vote on Election Day to choose between re-electing Donald J. Trump or electing Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States to serve from 2021 through 2024. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Britain’s Prime Minster Boris Johnson (L) departs a cabinet meeting in London, Britain 03 November 2020. A second national lockdown is set to come into force in England from 05 November and end on 02 December 2020. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Paramedis take care of a patient with COVID-19 following a discomfort in his home in Brussels, Belgium, 02 November 2020. All Red Cross ambulances in Brussels take care of so-called ‘normal’ patients and patients with COVID-19. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The moon rises behind supporters before US President Donald J. Trump arrives to participate in a ‘Make America Great Again Victory Rally’ campaign event at the Richard B. Russell Airport in Rome, Georgia, USA, 01 November 2020. Trump faces Democratic Party nominee former Vice President Joe Biden in the US presidential general election on 03 November. EPA-EFE/BRANDEN CAMP

Austrian police arrives at the scene after a shooting near the ‘Stadttempel’ synagogue in Vienna, Austria, 02 November 2020. According to recent reports, at least one person is reported to have died and 3 are injured in what officials are treating as a terror attack. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Crime scene investigators at work after multiple shootings in the first district of Vienna, Austria, 03 November 2020. According to recent reports, at least three persons are reported to have died and many are seriously injured in what officials treat as a terror attack which took place in the evening of 02 November. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

