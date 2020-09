CDE News Views – This Day in Photos Today's salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. ...

26 migrant-boat landings in 24 hours in Lampedusa The southern Italian island of Lampedusa registered 26-migrant boats landings in 24 hours on Sunday...

Dubai’s Habtoor Group to open representative office in Israel Dubai conglomerate Al Habtoor Group is to open a representative office in Israel, it said on Sunday...

Swedish government boosts pandemic-hit economy by $12 bln in 2021 budget Sweden's government will pump 105 billion crowns ($12 billion) into the economy in 2021 in tax cuts...

Red Cross to cut almost 100 posts in Geneva The Swiss-run International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) will cut 95 posts owing to financial ...

Sources predict Italy to see GDP down 9% this year, rising more than 5% in 2021 Italy expects its coronavirus-hit economy to grow by more than 5% next year after shrinking 9% in 2...

Photo Story: Johnny Depp in Spain for San Sebastian International Film Festival US actor Johnny Depp arrives to the premiere of his film 'Crock of Gold: A few rounds with Shan...

Femicides in Mexico rise more than 2%, protests rage Femicides in Mexico are on the rise this year, according to official statistics released on the wee...

Italians vote to reduce number of MPs – ExitPoll The Italian public is set to approve a cut in the number of parliamentarians, according to a projec...

Oil tanker heads to Libya’s Hariga terminal as NOC partially lifts force majeure The Marlin Shikoku oil tanker is making its way to Libya's Marsa El Hariga terminal, according to R...

Australian PM Morrison’s approval rating rises, poll shows Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s approval rating has risen slightly, a poll showed on Mon...

India’s Nobel laureate fears upsurge in child labour as pandemic shrivels economy For four decades Indian Nobel peace laureate Kailash Satyarthi rescued thousands of children from t...

Survey shows US global standing plummets over coronavirus response The international reputation of the United States has fallen sharply, driven by poor views of how i...

Deutsche Bank: Global GDP to hit pre-COVID-19 levels in mid-2021 World economic output will return to its pre-pandemic level by mid-2021 after a stronger-than-expec...

Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise submit health protocols to CDC looking to set sail again A panel set up by Royal Caribbean Group and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd said on Monday it ha...

Photo Story: Preparation for upcoming Chuseok holiday amid coronavirus pandemic in Seoul People talk next to artificial full moons at a park in Seoul, South Korea. It has been installed...

Why Thai protesters are challenging the monarchy Since a longstanding taboo on criticising Thailand's monarchy was broken by protesters in early Aug...

Public sector strikes to hit Germany next week over wages German public sector workers unions are preparing to take industrial action including walkouts next...

Britain plans law to safeguard City of London’s global standing Britain plans to buttress the City of London's global competitiveness and openness once it moves ou...