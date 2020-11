Reading Time: 2 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Police officers wearing protective masks walk on the Red Square in front of the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

A patron watches the US election day live results during a US election watch party at PJ O?Reilly?s Bar in Canberra, Australia, 04 November 2020. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Austrian police special forces patrol after a shooting near the ‘Stadttempel’ synagogue in Vienna, Austria, 02 November 2020. According to recent reports, at least one person is reported to have died and three are injured in what officials treat as a terror attack. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

A man walks in an empty street in central Paris , France. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

German Chancellor Angela Merkel leaves after a press conference after the meeting of the Corona Cabinet in Berlin, Germany. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

People walk past a boarded up shop during a March for Liberation in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 04 November 2020. Protesters were demanding fair elections and their voice to be heard by leaders. Americans voted on 03 November to choose the next president of the United States. EPA-EFE/AMANDA SABGA

Several paramedics take care of a COVID-19 patient at ICU ward of Reina Sofia Hospital in Murcia, southeastern Spain. EPA-EFE/Marcial Guillen

Absentee ballots are processed and verified by the Fulton County Registration and Elections Department in a large room at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 04 November 2020. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Police encourage drinkers to head home in Soho before lockdown in London, Britain, 04 November 2020. The UK government have announced that the UK will begin its second national lockdown from 05 November. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

People gather around a giant turtle carcass that was found by kindergarten children on a beach in southern Jutland, Denmark, 03 November 2020 (issued 04 November 2020). EPA-EFE/ DENMARK OUT

