Reading Time: 2 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook.

epa08808778 Real Madrid’s goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (2-L), midfielder Isco (2-R) and defender Raphael Varane (R) react during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia CF and Real Madrid at Mestalla stadium in Valencia, eastern Spain, 08 November 2020. EPA-EFE/Kai Foersterling

epa08809380 Libya participants pose for picture during the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Tunis, Tunisia 09 November 2020. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

A couple seat during US President Donald Trump’s speech on a TV during US presidential elections following in a restaurant in Shanghai, China, November 2020. Republican candidate and incumbent Donald J. Trump and Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden are jostling for Electoral College votes need to secure the presidency. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Liu Jieyu of China performs in the women’s balance beam competition during the Gymnastics Friendship and Solidarity Competition in Tokyo, Japan, 08 November 2020. Gymnasts from Japan, China, Russia and the United States participated in an international gymnastics competition with taking measures against COVID-19 coronavirus. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

World champion Nikita Nagornyy of Russia in action in the men’s horizontal bar competition during the Gymnastics Friendship and Solidarity Competition in Tokyo, Japan, 08 November 2020. Gymnasts from Japan, China, Russia and the United States participated in an international gymnastics competition with taking measures against COVID-19 coronavirus. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Artem Dzyuba (L) of Russia in action against Willi Orban (R) of Hungary during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Russia and Hungary in Moscow, Russia. EPA-EFE/Dimitar Dilkoff / POOL

Water cannons spray water for Air France Airbus A320 (F-GXKP) plane flight AF1235 for the last departure to Paris at the Tegel airport (TXL) in Berlin, Germany, 08 November 2020. The international airport with a hexagonal design which opened in 1948, will close permanently for commercial flights with the last flight scheduled for 08 November. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

Olympic champion Kohei Uchimura of Japan in action in the men’s pommel horse competition during the Gymnastics Friendship and Solidarity Competition in Tokyo, Japan, 08 November 2020. Gymnasts from Japan, China, Russia and the United States participated in an international gymnastics competition with taking measures against COVID-19 coronavirus. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Like this: Like Loading...