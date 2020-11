Reading Time: 2 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

epa08809707 A still image taken from a handout video footage made available 09 November 2020 on the official website of the Azerbaijan’s Defence Ministry shows Azeri servicemen in front of a building with an Azerbaijani flag installed on its roof in the town of Shushi (another spelling Shusha) after the Azerbaijani Army took the town under its control, in Nagorno-Karabakh. Armed clashes erupted on 27 September 2020 in the simmering territorial conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh territory along the contact line of the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (also known as Artsakh). EPA-EFE/AZERBAIJAN DEFENCE MINISTRY / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

epa05934772 A view of Knights of Malta’s headquarters, Villa Magistrale, before the election of the new Grand Master in Rome, Italy, 29 April 2017. Knights of the Order of Malta are voting today to elect the new leader of an Order whose last Grand Master, Britain’s Matthew Festing, was ordered by Pope Francis to resign in January. EPA/GIUSEPPE LAMI

epa08796322 A policeman speaks to residents as a convoy of the Nigeria police chief arrives at the palace of the Lagos paramount traditional monarch, during a tour of the vandalized sites in Lagos, Nigeria, 03 November 2020. Two weeks after the end of a peaceful protest against the Nigeria rogue police, otherwise known as Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), the Nigeria police chief makes a tour of the vandalized sites in Lagos after a massive violent reaction sparked by a military attack on the protesters on 20 October 2020. EPA-EFE/AKINTUNDE AKINLEYE

epa08411320 Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a ceremony to lay flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near the Kremlin wall in Moscow, Russia, 09 May 2020. Russia marks the 75th anniversary since the capitulation of Nazi Germany in WWII amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, which is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. EPA-EFE/ALEXEI DRUZHININ / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT



epa08806800 President-elect Joe Biden and Jill Biden wave to the crowd after Biden’s address to the nation during a celebratory event held outside of the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, 07 November 2020. Major news organizations have called the US presidential election 2020 for democrat Joe Biden, defeating incumbent US President Donald J. Trump. EPA-EFE/Tasos Katopodis / POOL

file photo EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

