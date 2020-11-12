CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R) and Downing Street Director of Communications Lee Cain (L) leave 10 Downing Street in London, Britain EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

epa08723630 Downing Street Director of Communications Lee Cain leaves 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, 06 October 2020. British Prime Minister Johnson is to attend the Conservative Party Conference, which is held in a virtual format due to Covid-19, and deliver a leader’s speech to party members. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

epa08814598 UN acting envoy to Libya Stephanie Williams speaks during a press conference in Tunis, Tunisia on 11 November 2020. Political talks on Libya’s future, taking place in Tunisia, have reached a breakthrough, the United Nations acting Libya envoy has said, with agreement on elections within 18 months. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

The President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

(FILE) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ / POOL

Ireland’s Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Micheal Martin EPA-EFE/JOHANNA GERON / POOL

Co-founder of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Melinda Gates. EPA/IAN LANGSDON

epa08804336 French Prime Minister Jean Castex delivers a speech during a ceremony for the victims of the recent attack at Notre-Dame de Nice Basilica, in Nice, France, 07 November 2020. Three people were killed on 29 October when a man carried out a knife attack inside the basilica. EPA-EFE/VALERY HACHE / POOL MAXPPP OUT

European Commissioner for Transparency and Values, Vera Jourova. EPA-EFE/YVES HERMAN / POOL

epa08815416 Head of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) Lothar Wieler speaks at a press conference on the coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease in Berlin, Germany, 12 November 2020. Germany sees the spike with coronavirus infections through out the country. EPA-EFE/GEORG WENZEL / POOL

epa08815516 (FILE) – English Football Association chairman Greg Clarke attends the 43rd UEFA Congress in Rome, Italy, 07 February 2019 (re-issued on 12 November 2020). FIFA vice president Greg Clarke has stepped down on 12 November 2020 with immediate effect after using ‘unacceptable’ language when referring to black players, media reports stated. EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI

A file picture dated 04 June 2014 shows Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II returning to Buckingham Palace by royal carriage along The Mall following her State Opening of Parliament Speech in London, Britain. EPA/ANDY RAIN

A pro EU demonstrator protests outside parliament during Brexit talks in London, Britain, 11 November 2020. Brexit negotiations are continuing in London ahead of a looming deadline. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Spanish police officers stand guard at the entrance of Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajes Airport’s Terminal 4 in order to check that passengers follow the restrictions amid coronavirus pandemic, in Madrid, Spain. EPA-EFE/Fernando Villar

A man weraing a face mask takes a sunbath in the deserted Trocadero square during the second national lockdown, dubbed reconfinement, in Paris, France. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Libyan participants attend the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Tunis, Tunisia 09 November 2020. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

A pedestrian walks past a Coronavirus sign in London, Britain, 10 November 2020. The UK remains in its second national lockdown. This comes as news reports state that Covid-19 related deaths in Britain have increased by 46 percent in less than a week. Meanwhile British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sated that a vaccine could be available by Christmas. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

A paella vendor tempts customers with a taster during the national lockdown in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO). EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

epa08815066 Police investigate outside the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in The Hague, The Netherlands, 12 November 2020, after it has been shot at. EPA-EFE/SEM VAN DER WAL

epa08813674 Participants of the Independence March clash with Police in Warsaw, Poland, 11 November 2020. This year’s Independence March is held under the slogan ‘Our civilization, our principles’. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the participants of today’s march were suppose to travel through the streets of Warsaw by cars and motorbikes but also some other participants of the march decided to take part on foot. EPA-EFE/TOMASZ GZELL POLAND OUT

A Burberry store in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

A sign ‘Face mask obligation’ in the city centre of Duesseldorf, Germany. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

epa08812191 A man walks under the tunnel of recently erected Christmas Lights at the annual lights festival at the Melrose Arch shopping mall in Johannesburg, South Africa, 10 November 2020. The ligths are a tourist attraction as families come to have their photographs taken with the colorful display of lights. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

