Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Flowers put outside La Bonne Biere cafe bar in Paris, France, 13 November 2020, as part of commemorations across Paris marking the fifth anniversary of the terror attacks of November 2015 in which 130 people were killed by radical islamists. EPA-EFE/Mohammed Badra

Visitors enjoy a performance in which 300 drones fly in the night sky over Olympic Park in eastern Seoul, South Korea, 13 November 2020. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A customer enjoys a bite of a cookie shaped to mimic US President Donald Trump, sold under slogan ‘Make Americano Great Again’ in Shanghai, China, 13 November 2020. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo (C), French Prime Minister Jean Castex (L) and Mayor of Paris’ 11th arrondissement Francois Vauglin (2-R) pay tribute outside the Bataclan concert venue, in Paris, France, 13 November 2020. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT / POOL MAXPPP OUT

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo (C) and French Prime Minister Jean Castex (2-R) pay tribute outside La Belle Equipe bar, in Paris, France, 13 November 2020, during ceremonies across Paris marking the fifth anniversary of the terror attacks of November 2015 in which 130 people were killed. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT / POOL

Gioberti and Calvino school students study on the street due to school closures imposed by the government due to an increase in COVID-19 disease infections, in Turin, Italy, 13 November 2020. EPA-EFE/Alessandro Di Marco

School children arrive to an elementary school in Brunn am Gebirge, Austria. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Some 300 drones prepare to fly in the night sky over Olympic Park in eastern Seoul, South Korea, 13 November 2020. The aim of the performance is to send messages of hope and of the overcoming of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Spanish Central Bank’s Governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos . EPA-EFE/Fernando Alvarado / POOL

Visitors are silhouetted as they cross a skybridge along the Supertrees at the Gardens by the Bay in Singapore. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

