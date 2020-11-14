CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook.

epa08816007 German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) presents new estimates for tax revenues in the coming years, after a meeting of the working group on tax estimation, during an online press conference in Berlin, Germany, 12 November 2020. EPA-EFE/WOLFGANG KUMM / POOL

epa08815775 State epidemiologist Anders Tegnell of the Public Health Agency of Sweden speaks during a news conference updating on the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19) situation, in Stockholm, Sweden, 12 November 2020. EPA-EFE/Janerik Henriksson SWEDEN OUT

epa08789081 Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (R) speaks during a press conference next to Austrian Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler (L) at the Austrian Chancellery in Vienna, Austria, 31 October 2020. Austrian government introduces further strict measures to slow down the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. EPA-EFE/FLORIAN WIESER

epa08819102 US President Donald J. Trump returns to the Oval Office after delivering an update on Operation Warp Speed during a press conference on the South Lawn of the White House, Washington, DC, USA, 13 November 2020. Operation Warp Speed is a public/private partnership, initiated by the Trump administration, to facilitate and accelerate the development, manufacturing, and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics. EPA-EFE/Chris Kleponis / POOL

epa08453293 Brad Smith, President of Microsoft, attends as US President Donald Trump meets with industry executives on the reopening of the economy at the White House in Washington, DC., USA, 29 May 2020. President Trump said on 29 May that the US will be terminating its relationship with the World Health Organization, saying it had failed to adequately respond to the coronavirus outbreak. EPA-EFE/ERIN SCHAFF / POOL

epa08809210 (FILE) – Chairman of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and the current President of Tigray Region Dr. Debretsion Gebremichael speaks during an interview in Mekele Tigray region of Ethiopia, 08 June 2019 (issued 09 November 2020). The leader of the Tigray region in northern Ethiopia Debretsion Gebremichael has called on the African Union (AU) to intervene to prevent Ethiopia from spiralling into civil war. There is a dispute over control of the region with Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, claiming transgressions by Tigray’s leaders have pushed him to take military action whilst Debretsion Gebremichael has said Tigray will continue to defend itself until negotiations take place. More than 100 injuries from the conflict have been reported. EPA-EFE/STR

epa08811095 A worker wearing a protective suit disinfects a bus stop as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus Covid-19 in Kielce, south-central Poland, 10 November 2020. Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 disease. EPA-EFE/PIOTR POLAK POLAND OUT

epa08808574 Bars and restaurants close for the curfew part of the anti-coronavirus spread measures in Rome, Italy, 08 November 2020. Italian regions entered a partial lockdown on 06 November as the government’s three-tiered system to combat the spread of COVID-19 came into force. These regions currently have the toughest restrictions after being classified as high-contagion-risk red zones. EPA-EFE/Giuseppe Lami

epa08785294 Portuguese Public Security Police (PSP) during a control operation at the Castelo do Queijo traffic circle that connects Matosinhos to Porto, Portugal, 30 October 2020. The circulation between municipalities of the continent is prohibited between October 30 and November 3 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. EPA-EFE/ESTELA SILVA

epa05495655 Ten-year-old Gorilla Nalani holds her baby in her enclosure at Bioparc zoo in Valencia, eastern Spain, 18 August 2016. Nalani gave birth on 17 August. EPA/KAI FOERSTERLING

epa08816797 The North Lawn of the White House is seen at dusk in Washington, DC, USA, 12 November 2020. US President Donald J. Trump continues to deny his loss to US President-elect Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS / POOL

epa08819594 Finnish Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Alfa Romeo Racing (front) and Spanish Formula One driver Carlos Sainz of McLaren (back) in action during the qualifying practice session of the Formula One Grand of Turkey on the Intercity Istanbul Park circuit, Istanbul, Turkey, 14 November 2020. The Formula One Grand of Turkey will take place on 15 November 2020. EPA-EFE/Murad Sezer / Pool

epa08819598 Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing in action during the qualifying practice session of the Formula One Grand of Turkey on the Intercity Istanbul Park circuit, Istanbul, Turkey, 14 November 2020. The Formula One Grand of Turkey will take place on 15 November 2020. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU / POOL

epa08819447 Finnish Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Alfa Romeo Racing in action during the third practice session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Turkey on the Intercity Istanbul Park circuit, Istanbul, Turkey, 14 November 2020. The Formula One Grand Prix of Turkey will take place on 15 November 2020. EPA-EFE/CLIVE MASON / POOL

epa08819369 German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari in action during the third practice session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Turkey on the Intercity Istanbul Park circuit, Istanbul, Turkey, 14 November 2020. The Formula One Grand Prix of Turkey will take place on 15 November 2020. EPA-EFE/MURAD SEZER / POOL

Like this: Like Loading...