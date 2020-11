Reading Time: 2 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

epa08821513 Ice swimmers known as ‘Walruses’ swim in the Vistula River in Warsaw, Poland, 15 November 2020. Temperatures in Warsaw were reported at plus 11 degrees Celsius. EPA-EFE/Wojciech Olkusnik POLAND OUT

epa08821411 Lightning lights up the sky over Gaza sea during a storm in Gaza City, 15 November 2020. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Britain’s Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales (R) and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall (L) pose for media during a visit of the British royal couple to Bellevue palace in Berlin, Germany, 15 November 2020 The British royal couple are scheduled to attend events 15 November on Germany’s National Day of Mourning that commemorates victims of war and fascism, during which Prince Charles is to give a speech at the Bundestag. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

A Swiss guard stands as Pope Francis leads a Mass marking the Roman Catholic Church’s World Day of the Poor, at St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican City, 15 November 2020. EPA-EFE/REMO CASILLI / POOL

On a billboard of a cinema in the city centre of Stuttgart, Germany, it is written: ‘Closed again. The virus strikes back. Part 2: One of the worst films ever’. Due to an increasing number of cases of the pandemic COVID-19 disease, new nationwide restrictions have been announced to counteract an increase in infections, such as closing cinemas for a month. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

epa08821107 People take part in a protest against the new government of President Manuel Merino, in San Martin de Lima square, in Lima, Peru, 14 November 2020. Merino took office on 10 November amid a controversial constitutional process after the dismissal of former President Martin Vizcarra for ‘moral incapacity’ by Peruvian Congress. EPA-EFE/Cristian Olea

Stranded motorcycle riders ride a boat on a flooded road in the aftermath of Typhoon Vamco in the town of Lopez, Quezon province, Philippines, 13 November 2020. According to reports, the death toll rose to at least 26 as Typhoon Vamco caused floods in Metro Manila, neighboring provinces and parts of the Bicol region after making landfall in the southern Luzon region. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Police and demonstrators clash during a protest against the new government of President Manuel Merino, in San Martin de Lima square, in Lima, Peru, 14 November 2020. EPA-EFE/Aldair Mejia

A handout photo made available by the Philippine Coast Guard shows a member of the coast guard carrying a baby onboard a pale during rescue operation following the aftermath of typhoon Vamco in Cagayan region, northern Luzon, Philippines, 13 November 2020 (issued 14 November 2020). EPA-EFE/PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

