CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

New Covid-19 restrictions could last six months warns Boris Johnson British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told people on Tuesday to work from home where possi...

Biden would rebuild strong ties with EU says adviser Democrat Joe Biden would end the "artificial trade war" that U.S. President Donald Trump has waged ...

Russia’s Putin wants stronger WHO, proposes conference on coronavirus vaccine Russian President Vladimir Putin told the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday that the World Health Or...

‘We’re confident’ – Russia to share legal risks of COVID-19 vaccine Russia is so confident in its COVID-19 vaccine that it will shoulder some of th...

Biden bashes Trump’s leadership on pandemic, Trump attacks Biden on trade Democrat Joe Biden slammed U.S. President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and T...

Arms depot of Iran-backed Hezbollah explodes in south Lebanon, source says An arms depot of the Iran-backed Shi'ite Muslim group Hezbollah exploded in southern Lebanon on Tue...

Johnson invites British to work from home British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told people on Tuesday to work from home where possible and or...

People in Scotland banned from visiting other households indoors People in Scotland have been banned from visiting other households indoors, in tough new restrictio...

Standard Chartered may have moved terrorist-related money – BBC A British bank moved money that may have been linked to terrorist financing, according to more leak...

Deutsche Bank to close 20% of its branches to save costs in wake of pandemic Deutsche Bank plans to close down one in five branches in its home market in Germany as it seeks to...

Luis Suarez Italian citizenship exam rigged, prosecutors say Italian prosecutors said on Tuesday they had evidence that the language exam taken by Barcelona's U...

Britain urged not to play games on Brexit Germany's Europe Minister Michael Roth urged Britain on Tuesday to drop plans for a bill that would...

Chelsea owner Abramovich funded Israeli settlers in occupied territory Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been embroiled in a scandal on the international media after lea...

EU foreign policy chief ‘will do whatever he can’ for Belarus sanctions EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said he will do whatever he can for sanctions against Belaru...

Iran says it is ready to swap all prisoners with U.S Iran is ready for a full prisoner exchange with the United States, Foreign Minister Mohammad J...

Belarus opposition appeal to EU fails to unblock sanctions European Union foreign ministers failed to agree sanctions against Belarusian officials on Monday, ...

Trump to announce Supreme Court nomination by end of week President Donald Trump said on Monday he is looking at four or five jurists to replace the late Rut...

Covid-19: Czech Prime Minister admits he ‘got carried away’ in re-opening too soon Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis stunningly admitted that Government had made a mistake when it ea...