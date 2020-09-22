CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Reading Time: 2 minutes
Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.
Former US Vice president and Democratic nominee for US president Joe Biden (C) speaks with United Airline pilots at the 19th anniversary commemoration ceremony of the 11 September 2001 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in New York, USA, 11 September 2020. epa08494300 Nicola Sturgeon MSP First Minister of Scotland during a special coronavirus Covid-19 social distancing press conference at the Scottish Parliament Holyrood Edinburgh, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, 18 June 2020. Reports on 18 June 2020 state in a bid to aid the UK economy after the coronavirus crisis, the Bank of England has decided to leave the interest rates unchanged and to expand its bond-buying programme by adding another 100 billion pounds. EPA-EFE/FRASER BREMNER / SCOTTISH DAILY MAIL / POOL / POOL A picture made available on 29 February 2016 shows Ren Zhiqiang, then president of a state-run real estate developer, speaking at a presser for his book on China’s property market in Shanghai, China, 12 November 2010 (reissued 22 September 2020). According to media reports, the outspoken retired executive, critic of President Xi Jinping, was handed on 22 September an 18-year prison sentence for corruption. The candidate for president for the center-left, Eugenio Giani (R), celebrates the result of the regional votes in Toscana, Florence, Italy, 21 September 2020. A man walks past the Standard Chartered PLC headquarters building in Hong Kong, China, 05 August 2015 (reissued 21 September 2020). Leaked documents from the US Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) revealed suspicious transactions of several multinational banks that point to alleged money laundering. The leak was published by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ). Rodri of Manchester City in action during the English Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City in Wolverhampton, Britain, 21 September 2020. EPA-EFE/Nick Potts / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.
