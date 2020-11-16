CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

A long-exposure image shows a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company’s Crew Dragon spacecraft launching for NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 mission, to the International Space Station, at the John F. Kennedy Space Center, on Merritt Island, Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA, 15 November 2020. . EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

epaselect epa08823119 The SpaceX crew members, NASA astronauts (L-R), Victor Glover, Mike Hopkins, Shannon Walker and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Soichi Noguchi wave as they exit the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building enroute to the Falcon 9 rocket at Launch Complex 39A at the John F. Kennedy Space Center, on Merritt Island, Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA, 15 November 2020. The Crew-1 astronauts, aboard the spacecraft named ‘Resilience’ are to rendezvous with the ISS on 16 November 2020. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Citizens celebrate the resignation of Manuel Merino to the Peruvian Presidency, in Lima, Peru. EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar

epa08817770 A view of a makeshift memorial to medical workers that have died from COVID-19, in front of the local health department in central St. Petersburg, Russia, 13 November 2020. In the past 24 hours Russia registered 21,983 new cases caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and 411 coronavirus-related deaths. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Russian man wearing protective face mask walks on the street during pandemic of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Moscow, Russia . EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

epa08809410 A student Jan Faltus, founder of Better City (Lepsi mesto) initiative, wearing protective face mask, cleans a bench with a disinfectant, in Prague, Czech Republic, 06 November 2020 (issued 09 November 2020). For just over a year, Czech student Jan Faltus has taken it upon himself to clean up Prague?s city center by disposing of litter and scrubbing graffiti but now, armed with a bottle of disinfectant, he has set his sights on Covid-19. Faltus started his Better City (Lepsi Mesto) project in October 2019 and his exploits attracted an ever-growing list of followers on social media and inspired others to get involved in street cleaning, too. Faltus wanted to help tackle the coronavirus when the number of infections began to jump by around 15,000 a day in the Czech Republic. He can be spotted around the city cleaning escalator handrails, park benches and the buttons on pedestrian crossings and parking meters. Czech health authorities on 09 November reported 3,608 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, 3,000 fewer than last week?s daily average. The downward trend comes after authorities imposed a lockdown in late October in a bid to curb the surge in cases. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

A man walks past a shelter where a woman sits waiting for a bus on Michigan Avenue in Chicago, Illinois, USA. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

People walk in the center of Milan, during the second wave of the Covid-19 coronavirus epidemic, in Milan, Italy. EPA-EFE/MATTEO CORNER

Electoral Justice workers place electronic voting machines in boats that will go to the rural communities of Acajatuba, Saraca and Terra Preta, in the municipality of Iranduba, Amazonas, Brazi EPA-EFE/RAPHAEL ALVES

epa08821050 Supporters of US President Donald J. Trump rally at the state capitol in Sacramento, California, USA, 14 November 2020. US President Donald J. Trump has refused to concede the 2020 Presidential election to his Democratic challenger President-Elect Joe Biden. EPA-EFE/DAVID ODISHO

A framegrab from the Democratic National Convention Committee livestream showing former Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Dr. Jill Biden (R) onstage during the third night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 19 August 2020. EPA-EFE/DNCC

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech inside the Pantheon monument, during a ceremony honouring the World War I soldiers and French author Maurice Genevoix who will be inducted to the Pantheon where key figures from France’s history are honoured, in Paris, France, 11 November 2020, as part of the commemorations marking the 102nd anniversary of the 11 November 1918 Armistice, ending World War I (WWI).EPA-EFE/LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi. EPA-EFE/STR

Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Simon Coveney EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

epa08823349 (FILE) – Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (not pictured), during their meeting in the Russian Foreign Ministry guest house in Moscow, Russia, 13 April 2017 (reissued 16 November 2020). Syria?s state TV reported on 16 November that Walid al-Moallem died aged 79. The former foreign minister was a strong supporter of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad?s crackdown on protesters in 2011 that led to a decade-long conflict in the country. EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS

The leader of Action and Solidarity Party (PAS) Maia Sandu EPA-EFE/DUMITRU DORU

Polish Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro speaks during a press conference in Warsaw, Poland,. EPA-EFE/PAWEL SUPERNAK

European Commissioner in charge of Health Stella Kyriakides EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

epa08807570 Mrs. Caterina Giacoppo, the eighth degree cousin of the wife of the newly elected US president Joe Biden, the first lady Jill Jacobs, in front of the entrance to her home in Gesso, near Messina, Sisily island, southern Italy, 08 November 2020. EPA-EFE/CARMELO IMBESI

epa08807600 A banner hanging on the balcony of a house in the village of Gesso that was the birthplace of the grandfather of the wife of the newly elected US president Joe Biden, the first lady Jill Jacobs, Sicily island, southern Italy, 08 November 2020. EPA-EFE/CARMELO IMBESI

