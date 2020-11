Reading Time: < 1 minute

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Residents of a low-income neighborhood use boats on a flooded street due to the rains caused by Hurricane Iota, in Cartagena, Colombia, 15 November 2020. The floods and landslides caused by the Iota rains have led to an emergency in Cartagena de Indias, which has had to decree public calamity. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO



European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen gives a press conference at the European headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 16 November 2020. According to reports, von der Leyen announced a new agreement on securing over 400 millions doses of coronavirus vaccine made by CureVac. EPA-EFE/KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / POOL

NASA astronaut Kate Rubins is onboard the @Space_Station and is monitoring the Crew Dragon spacecraft as it approaches. Source: Johnson Space Centre – Twitter Feed

European Commissioner in charge of Health Stella Kyriakides EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

