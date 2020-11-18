CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook.

People wearing protective face masks walk near the Eiffel Tower at nightfall, just hours before a city-wide night time curfew goes into effect in Paris, France, 16 October 2020. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

A man wearing a face mask and gloves cycles over Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past coronavirus – themed graffiti depicting a medic in Bugry, outside St. Petersburg, Russia. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

A shopper walks past a Christmas ad on Oxford Street in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

A man wearing a face mask observes the interior of a closed shop, in compliance with anti-covid measures, in Milan, Italy. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

A woman sales meat on a wet market in Shanghai, China. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Supporters of the Government of President Alberto Fernandez march to commemorate the Militancy Day and show their support for the president and his proposal that seeks that people who have ‘great fortunes’ make an ‘extraordinary solidarity contribution’ to help face the consequences of the pandemic and get the country out of the crisis, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 17 November 2020. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

A woman wearing face shield and mask walks next to the Turkish flag at Istiklal Street, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in Istanbul, Turkey. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Supporters of US President Donald J. Trump rally at the state capitol in Sacramento, California, USA. EPA-EFE/DAVID ODISHO

A handout photo made available by the Andean Agency of Francisco Sagasti, who will assume the leadership of the Peruvian State, speaking in Congress, in Lima, Peru, 17 November 2020. The president of the Peruvian Congress, Francisco Sagasti, who will assume the leadership of the Peruvian State this Tuesday, announced that he will form a plural government that, among its main management issues, will maintain the fight against corruption, one of the great demands of citizenship. ‘I will do my best to respond to the challenges and move forward’ said Sagasti on the RPP Noticias radio station, where he said that his main tasks will be to hold the general elections already called for next April, to face the impact of the pandemic of the covid-19 and fight the economic crisis. EPA-EFE/Andean Agency

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban EPA-EFE/ZSOLT SZIGETVARY

Spanish Deputy Prime Minister for Economy Affairs, Nadia Calvino, EPA-EFE/J.J. Guillen

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall speaks at a COVID-19 update press conference in Adelaide, Australia, 17 November 2020. New restrictions on hairdressers, beauty salons, pubs, restaurants and gyms will come into effect on 18 November in response to a COVID-19 outbreak in Adelaide. EPA-EFE/KELLY BARNES

German Minister of State for Europe at the Federal Foreign Office, Michael Roth. EPA-EFE/ARIS OIKONOMOU / POOL

Former British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves his home in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa. EPA-EFE/IGOR KUPLJENIK

(FILE) – Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn (L) with Labour Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer (R) . EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

epa08826995 Riot police with a water cannon breaks up a demonstration against German coronavirus restrictions, near the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, 18 November 2020. While German interior minister prohibited demonstrations around the Reichstag building during the parliamentary Bundestag session people gathered to protest against government-imposed semi-lockdown measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Since 02 November, all restaurants, bars, cultural venues, fitness studious, cinemas and sports halls are forced to close for four weeks as a lockdown measure to rein in skyrocketing coronavirus infection rates. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

epa08826676 Police officers and protesters during a demonstration against German coronavirus restrictions, in Berlin, Germany, 18 November 2020. While German interior minister prohibited demonstrations around the Reichstag building during the parliamentary Bundestag session people gathered to protest against government-imposed semi-lockdown measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Since 02 November, all restaurants, bars, cultural venues, fitness studious, cinemas and sports halls are forced to close for four weeks as a lockdown measure to rein in skyrocketing coronavirus infection rates. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

epa08826696 A protester disguised as a jester with a sign reading ‘Carnival against Fascism’ during a demonstration against German coronavirus restrictions, at the Marschallbruecke bridge near the Reichstag buildings in Berlin, Germany, 18 November 2020. While German interior minister prohibited demonstrations around the Reichstag building during the parliamentary Bundestag session people gathered to protest against government-imposed semi-lockdown measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Since 02 November, all restaurants, bars, cultural venues, fitness studious, cinemas and sports halls are forced to close for four weeks as a lockdown measure to rein in skyrocketing coronavirus infection rates. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER BECHER

epa08804497 The sculpture ‘Together in a pandemic!’ erected in front of the building of the Zamek Culture Center in Poznan, Poland, 07 November 2020 The sculpture designed by Ewa Bone and Ewa Kozubal shows the symbol of victory known from history, clad with a symbolic anti-virus blue glove. EPA-EFE/JAKUB KACZMARCZYK POLAND OUT

epa08780270 (FILE) – Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft sit parked at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, USA, 21 July 2019 (reissued 28 October 2020). Boeing on 28 October 2020 published their 3rd quarter 2020 results, saying their 3rd quarter 2020 revenue stood at 14,139 million USD, less 29 per cent from 2019 figures of 19,980, while first nine months revenue was 42,854 million USD, less 27 per cent from 2019 revenue of 58,648 million USD. EPA-EFE/GARY HE EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A dog walks in front of two ruined vehicles after heavy rain in Maracaibo, Venezuela. Heavy rain for the duration of November have so far claimed three lives and left thousands of households affected. EPA-EFE/Henry Chirinos

A pump jack is in action in the middle of a Signal Hill’s residential area in Los Angeles, California. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Photo by Artem Podrez on Pexels.com

Like this: Like Loading...