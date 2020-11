Reading Time: < 1 minute

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

George Soros, founder and chairman of the Open Society Foundations . EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET / POOL

A beggar, wearing a face mask, sits next to a shop window with a sign reading in Italian ‘this year Christmas is more important’, in Milan, Italy. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

A pedestrian walks past a Coronavirus sign in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Christmas decorations on display in a shop during the Coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic emergency in Rome, Italy. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

Pope Francis (L) and Archbishop of Athens and All Greece Ieronymos II, visit the Moria refugee camp near the port of Mytilene, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, 16 April 2016. EPA/FILIPPO MONTEFORTE / POOL

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

(L to R); Diana Sotomayor, Hayley Freedman and Deveney Williams hold a sign depicting those who died in the crash of Ethiopian Airlines flight 302, during the US House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee subcommittee hearing, ‘Status of the Boeing 737 MAX – Stakeholder Perspectives’, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 19 June 2019. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

A worker of the steel division of Thyssen-Krupp protests on the Rhine meadows near the North Rhine-Westphalian state parliament ‘Landtag’ in Duesseldorf, Germany. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

