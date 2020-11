Reading Time: 3 minutes

epa08826898 A handout picture provided by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis during the General Audience, Vatican City, 18 November 2020. EPA-EFE/VATICAN MEDIA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

People queue up at an unemployment office in Barcelona, Spain, 02 July 2020. Spanish unemployment figures show the worst June in 12 years due to the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis with a total of 3,862,883 unemployed. EPA-EFE/MARTA PEREZ

epa08564301 Shoppers in Oxford Street, Central London, Britain, 24 July 2020. Face coverings or masks have become mandatory for shoppers in England as well as members of the public using supermarkets, transport hubs and banks. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

epa08823221 UN acting envoy to Libya Stephanie Williams speaks during a press conference in Tunis ,Tunisia on 15 November 2020. Williams told media ‘The delegates reached a preliminary roadmap for ending the transitional period and organising free, fair, inclusive and credible presidential and parliamentary elections’. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

epa08829939 German Chancellor Angela Merkel gives a press statement after an EU Summit video conference, in Berlin, Germany, 19 November 2020. EPA-EFE/ANDREAS GORA / POOL

epa08830120 Forensics conduct investigations after a stabbing in Oberhausen, Germany, 20 November 2020. According to media reports, Four people were injured duing the knife attack on 19 November. One person is in critical condition. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

epa08213296 The chickens of poultry farmer Theo Bos in the stable in Barneveld, The Netherlands, 12 February 2020. Commercial poultry farmers must keep their chickens indoors for the time being after bird flu was discovered in Bretzfeld, Germany. EPA-EFE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN

epaselect epa08830131 Law enforcement officer watch as a worker delivers ballots to a holding room in preparation for the recount of ballots from the 03 November USA presidential election, at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 19 November 2020. The campaign of US President Donald J. Trump has reportedly paid 3 million US dollars for a partial recount in the counties of Milwaukee and Madison. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

epa08815673 Health workers, wearing protective medical suits and masks, at work in the intensive care of the Sant’Orsola Hospital in Bologna, Italy, 12 November 2020. Italy has passed 1 million COVID-19 cases on 11 November to join Spain and France as the only three countries to exceed 1 million cases in mainland Europe. EPA-EFE/Max Cavallari

epa08806796 President-elect Joe Biden speaks during a celebratory event held outside of the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, 07 November 2020. Major news organizations have called the US presidential election 2020 for democrat Joe Biden, defeating incumbent US President Donald J. Trump. EPA-EFE/ANDREW HARNIK / POOL



epa08830100 A woman observes a landslide caused by Iota at a neighborhood in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, 19 November 2020.The floods left by Tropical Storm Iota in Honduras, with a greater magnitude in the north of the country, began to decline this Thursday, but the danger continues due to the destruction left by Tropical Storm Iota, with soil highly saturated with water and vulnerable. EPA-EFE/Gustavo Amador

epa08813584 A pedestrian wears a protective mask at the Baross square metro station in Budapest, Hungary, 11 November 2020. Hungarian government announced new measures over the coronavirus pandemic, including mandatory face masks in all public spaces, a curfew between 8pm and 5am, limiting restaurants business to takeaway and limiting private gatherings to 10 people. EPA-EFE/Zoltan Balogh HUNGARY OUT

epa08828788 US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) attend a joint press conference in Jerusalem, 19 November 2020. EPA-EFE/Maya Alleruzzo / POOL

epa08829588 European Council President Charles Michel talks with EU leaders during an EU Summit video conference at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium, 19 November 2020. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER MATTHYS / POOL



