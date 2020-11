Reading Time: 2 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

A young injured man hands stained with blood lays in bed at a hospital after several rockets targeted the downtown in Kabul, Afghanistan, 21 November 2020. According to media reports at least five person were killed and 15 others wounded as several rockets landed on the Afghanistan capital. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

Three injured young men lay in bed at a hospital after several rockets targeted the downtown in Kabul, Afghanistan, 21 November 2020. According to media reports at least five person were killed and 15 others wounded as several rockets landed on the Afghanistan capital. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

People react, as they pass by the coffin of anti-government protester Roman Bondarenko in a church during a memorial ceremony in Minsk, Belarus, 20 November 2020. Thousands of people came to make their farewell and mourn the death of 31-year-old protester Roman Bondarenko, who was reportedly beaten by security forces on late 11 November in such a way that he died in hospital later. EPA-EFE/STR

People show victory sign and hold flowers as they gather outside a church during a memorial ceremony to anti-govrnment protester Roman Bondarenko in Minsk, Belarus, 20 November 2020. Thousands of people took came to make their farewell and mourn the death of 31-year-old protester Roman Bondarenko, who was reportedly beaten by security forces on late 11 November in such a way that he died in hospital later. EPA-EFE/STR

People react in grief as they gather outside a church during a memorial ceremony to anti-government protester Roman Bondarenko in Minsk, Belarus, 20 November 2020. Thousands of people came to make their farewell and mourn the death of 31-year-old protester Roman Bondarenko, who was reportedly beaten by security forces on late 11 November in such a way that he died in hospital later. EPA-EFE/STR

A man wearing a face mask walks on a bridge in front of the Moscow Kremlin tower with a red star in downtown of Moscow, Russia, 18 November 2020. According to official information, in the past 24 hours Russia registered 20,985 new cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Armenian police officers detain a protestor during an opposition rally demanding the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, in Yerevan, Armenia, 20 November 2020. Armenian police detained more then 80 participants of the rally. EPA-EFE/VAHRAM BAGHDASARYAN /PHOTOLURE MANDATORY CREDIT

Serbian Orthodox Church Patriarch Irinej talks to members of the media in Belgrade, Serbia, 15 March 2020 (reissued 20 November 2020). According to media reports Patriarch Irinej died on 20 November 2020 in Belgrade, Serbia at the age of 90 after being admitted to a hospital for having symptoms of Covid-19 disease. EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

