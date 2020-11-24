CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook.

Yemenis bury the body of a Houthi fighter who allegedly was killed in recent fighting with Saudi-backed government forces, during a funeral procession at a cemetery in Sanaa, Yemen, 21 November 2020. According to reports, fierce battles have escalated between the Houthis and Saudi-backed government forces during the past weeks in the vicinity of the strategic Yemeni province of Marib, which is rich of oil and gas, leaving dozens of dead on both warring sides. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

Ethiopians fleeing intense fighting in their homeland of Tigray, gather in the neighbouring Sudanese Um Rakuba Refugee Camp, Gedaref State, Sudan, 18 November 2020 (issued 21 November 2020). WFP is providing food for Ethiopian refugees who are being resettled in Um Rakuba Refugee Camp in Gedaref State, Sudan after crossing the border from Ethiopia. People who newly arrive are receiving hot meals and high energy biscuits and will receive one month of dry rations including lentils, sorghum, oil and salt once they receive cooking utensils to prepare their own food. EPA-EFE/LENI KINZLI / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Spain’s King Felipe VI delivers a speech at Cibeles Palace in Madrid, Spain, 19 November 2020 (reissued 23 November 2020). King Felipe VI is to remain under quarantine for 10 days after he was allegedly in contact with a person that tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19, officials sources confirmed. EPA-EFE/JuanJo Martín

European Council President Charles Michel speaks at a joint press briefing with European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen (unseen), who was attending by an online link, ahead of a G20 online meeting, in Brussels, Belgium, 20 November 2020. The G20 Leaders? Summit will be held virtually on 21 and 22 November and is organized by Saudi Arabia’s current G20 Presidency. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET / POOL

epa08723959 British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab arrives for a meeting at 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, 06 October 2020. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Two medical workers wearing full protective outfits prepare to test people for the COVID-19 disease at Beijing Puren Hospital in Beijing, China, 14 July 2020 (issued 16 July 2020). EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Russian women wearing protective face masks walk on a street during pandemic of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Moscow, Russia 21 November 2020. According to official information, in the past 24 hours Russia registered 24822 included 7168 in Moscow new cases caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection. This is the maximum value for the entire time of the pandemic. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

A woman takes a photo of Christmas illuminations in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, 23 November 2020. On 23 November 2020, Christmas lighting was put into operation in Berlin. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

Like this: Like Loading...