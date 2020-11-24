CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Reading Time: 2 minutes
Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.
Yemenis bury the body of a Houthi fighter who allegedly was killed in recent fighting with Saudi-backed government forces, during a funeral procession at a cemetery in Sanaa, Yemen, 21 November 2020. According to reports, fierce battles have escalated between the Houthis and Saudi-backed government forces during the past weeks in the vicinity of the strategic Yemeni province of Marib, which is rich of oil and gas, leaving dozens of dead on both warring sides. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB Ethiopians fleeing intense fighting in their homeland of Tigray, gather in the neighbouring Sudanese Um Rakuba Refugee Camp, Gedaref State, Sudan, 18 November 2020 (issued 21 November 2020). WFP is providing food for Ethiopian refugees who are being resettled in Um Rakuba Refugee Camp in Gedaref State, Sudan after crossing the border from Ethiopia. People who newly arrive are receiving hot meals and high energy biscuits and will receive one month of dry rations including lentils, sorghum, oil and salt once they receive cooking utensils to prepare their own food. EPA-EFE/LENI KINZLI / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES Spain’s King Felipe VI delivers a speech at Cibeles Palace in Madrid, Spain, 19 November 2020 (reissued 23 November 2020). King Felipe VI is to remain under quarantine for 10 days after he was allegedly in contact with a person that tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19, officials sources confirmed. EPA-EFE/JuanJo Martín European Council President Charles Michel speaks at a joint press briefing with European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen (unseen), who was attending by an online link, ahead of a G20 online meeting, in Brussels, Belgium, 20 November 2020. The G20 Leaders? Summit will be held virtually on 21 and 22 November and is organized by Saudi Arabia’s current G20 Presidency. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET / POOL epa08723959 British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab arrives for a meeting at 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, 06 October 2020. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER Two medical workers wearing full protective outfits prepare to test people for the COVID-19 disease at Beijing Puren Hospital in Beijing, China, 14 July 2020 (issued 16 July 2020). EPA-EFE/WU HONG Russian women wearing protective face masks walk on a street during pandemic of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Moscow, Russia 21 November 2020. According to official information, in the past 24 hours Russia registered 24822 included 7168 in Moscow new cases caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection. This is the maximum value for the entire time of the pandemic. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV A woman takes a photo of Christmas illuminations in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, 23 November 2020. On 23 November 2020, Christmas lighting was put into operation in Berlin. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN
24th November 2020
24th November 2020
The European Investment Bank (EIB) will invest €65 million in the modernisation of primary and secondary schools in Serbia to provide new digital equipment, connectivity, and capacity building training for 50 000 school teachers. The inves...
24th November 2020
On Tuesday, Parliament approved €823 million in EU aid for the Croatia earthquake, floods in Poland, and the response to the coronavirus crisis in seven EU countries.
The €823 million in aid from the European Union Solidarity Fund (EUSF) will be ...
24th November 2020
The Retail Price Index in October registered the second-lowest annual inflation rate since January 2018, but it was an increase from the previous month. According to figures by the National Statistics Office for October, the annual rate of inflation ...
24th November 2020
Corporate services provider Credence, which featured in an extensive European Investigation Collaborations exposé on tax avoidance in Malta, has been fined €261,000 by the Financial Investigation Analysis Unit for breaches of various money launderin...
24th November 2020
Retailers will have to work harder than ever to capture a reluctant consumer spend over December as COVID-19 fears and restrictions dampen the excitement of in-store shopping, a survey shows.
Getting ‘online’ right will be critical for retailers,...
24th November 2020
The National Youth Council (KNŻ) expressed its disappointment following the Government’s reshuffle. The representatives of young people claim that young people are no longer a priority in the eyes of the Prime Minister.
KNŻ was surprised by ...
24th November 2020
20-year-old Kimberly Aly of Vittoriosa, who is five months pregnant, has admitted in court to trafficking drugs.
Aly was arraigned before Magistrate Astrid May Grima after being apprehended yesterday in a raid on a garage in Marsa where drugs wer...
24th November 2020
Updated 1745- News Portal Briefing
Times of Malta reports that Christmas shopping is expected to be a ghost of its former self.
MaltaToday reports that Corporate services provider Credence, which featured in an extensive European Investigation...
24th November 2020
Hotels saw a dip of 55.5 percent in guests in the third quarter this year compared with the same period in 2019. Figures by the National Statistics Office show a total 241,179 hotel visitors between July and September, the smallest Q3 numbers in the ...
