Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen speaks during a debate on the next EU council and last Brexit devlopement during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, 25 November 2020. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET / POOL

epa08139583 (FILE) – Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after a photocall after announcing their engagement in the Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace in London, Britain, 27 November 2017 (reissued 18 January 2020). Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, who in a statement on 08 January announced that they will step back as ‘senior’ royal family members and work to become financially independent, will no longer use their HRH titles, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on 18 January 2020. Media reports also state that the couple plans to pay back some 2.8 million euro which were payed by taxes for the renovation of their Cottage home in Britain. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Italian Army starts the vaccination of children against influenza, in the Military Hospital of Baggio, Milan, Italy, 20 November 2020. EPA-EFE/ANDREA FASANI

Former French football player Youri Djorkaeff (R), stands behind French President Emmanuel Macron (L), as he attends the 2020 Phoneton, an annual fundraising operation organised by the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund’s French affiliate (Fonds Armenien de France) for the development of Armenia and Artsakh, in Paris, France, 21 November 2020. EPA-EFE/LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT

A handout photo made available by the UK Parliament shows Parliament’s annual Christmas tree, donated by Forestry England from Kielder Forest, during the installation in the grounds of the Palace of Westminster in London, Britain, 21 November 2020. EPA-EFE/ROGER HARRIS / UK PARLIAMENT / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: ROGER HARRIS / UK PARLIAMENT / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

