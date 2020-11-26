CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

epa08838034 Shoppers pass Christmas lights on Oxford Street in London, Britain, 23 November 2020. Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced non-essential shops in all parts of England will be allowed to reopen when lockdown ends on 02 December 2020 ahead of the Christmas Period. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

epa08838057 Shoppers pass Christmas lights at on Oxford Street in London, Britain, 23 November 2020. Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced non-essential shops in all parts of England will be allowed to reopen when lockdown ends on 02 December 2020 ahead of the Christmas Period. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

epa08838029 Shoppers pass Christmas lights in London, Britain, 23 November 2020. Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced non-essential shops in all parts of England will be allowed to reopen when lockdown ends on 02 December 2020 ahead of the Christmas Period. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Shoppers pass Christmas lights at on Bond Street in London EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

epa08842779 A family exits a bus as they arrive for mandatory 14-day hotel quaratine at the Pacific Hotel in Canberra, Australia, 26 November 2020. Around 150 Australians have been repatriated on a government-facilitated flight from Singapore and will undergo mandatory COVID-19 quarantine. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Santa Claus office serves a few customers in Santa Claus village at the Arctic Circle, near Rovaniemi, Finland. EPA-EFE/KAISA SIREN

A foreigner is investigated upon her arrival for a 14-day COVID-19 quarantine by Thai health officials and workers of alternative state quarantine facilities at the Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Samut Prakan province, Thailand. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Medical personnel after checking for passengers arriving on the Intercity Night train from Milan to Messina in Messina, Sicily island, southern Italy. EPA-EFE/CARMELO IMBESI

Medical staff wearing protective gear work in the special Covid-19 resuscitation unit at the Estree clinic in Stains, a northern suburb of Seine-Saint-Denis near Paris, France. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

European Commissioner for Internal Market and Services Thierry Breton gives a press conference on the Data Governance Act at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, 25 November 2020. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ / POOL

epa08840370 European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen speaks during a debate on the next EU council and last Brexit devlopement during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, 25 November 2020. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET / POOL

Gergely Gulyas, the head of the Prime Minister’s Office holds a press conference in Budapest, Hungary. EPA-EFE/SZILLARD KOSZTICSAK

epa08841220 Soldiers of the 16th Pomeranian Mechanized Division with NATO allies during TUMAK-20 exercise in Orzysz training ground, Orzysz, north Poland, 25 November 2020. This is the first exercise in the region since 1992 in which vehicles are crossing a reservoir by swimming. EPA-EFE/Tomasz Waszczuk POLAND OUT

epa08841204 Soldiers of the 16th Pomeranian Mechanized Division with NATO allies during TUMAK-20 exercise in Orzysz training ground, Orzysz, north Poland, 25 November 2020. This is the first exercise in the region since 1992 in which vehicles are crossing a reservoir by swimming. EPA-EFE/Tomasz Waszczuk POLAND OUT

Workers on the Zwanenburgbaan runway at the Schiphol airport near Amsterdam, the Netherlands, during major maintenance. EPA-EFE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN

epa08841141 A general view showing trees uprooted following heavy wind and rain in Chennai, India, 25 November 2020. Cyclone Nivar to make landfall in Tamil Nadu and in Puducherry on 25 November and 1,200 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel are on alert for any rescue work as India Meteorological Department also predicted heavy to very heavy rain in the affected area. EPA-EFE/BABU

