CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.
epa08838034 Shoppers pass Christmas lights on Oxford Street in London, Britain, 23 November 2020. Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced non-essential shops in all parts of England will be allowed to reopen when lockdown ends on 02 December 2020 ahead of the Christmas Period. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL epa08838057 Shoppers pass Christmas lights at on Oxford Street in London, Britain, 23 November 2020. Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced non-essential shops in all parts of England will be allowed to reopen when lockdown ends on 02 December 2020 ahead of the Christmas Period. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL epa08838029 Shoppers pass Christmas lights in London, Britain, 23 November 2020. Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced non-essential shops in all parts of England will be allowed to reopen when lockdown ends on 02 December 2020 ahead of the Christmas Period. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL Shoppers pass Christmas lights at on Bond Street in London EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL epa08842779 A family exits a bus as they arrive for mandatory 14-day hotel quaratine at the Pacific Hotel in Canberra, Australia, 26 November 2020. Around 150 Australians have been repatriated on a government-facilitated flight from Singapore and will undergo mandatory COVID-19 quarantine. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT The Santa Claus office serves a few customers in Santa Claus village at the Arctic Circle, near Rovaniemi, Finland. EPA-EFE/KAISA SIREN A foreigner is investigated upon her arrival for a 14-day COVID-19 quarantine by Thai health officials and workers of alternative state quarantine facilities at the Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Samut Prakan province, Thailand. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT Medical personnel after checking for passengers arriving on the Intercity Night train from Milan to Messina in Messina, Sicily island, southern Italy. EPA-EFE/CARMELO IMBESI Medical staff wearing protective gear work in the special Covid-19 resuscitation unit at the Estree clinic in Stains, a northern suburb of Seine-Saint-Denis near Paris, France. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON European Commissioner for Internal Market and Services Thierry Breton gives a press conference on the Data Governance Act at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, 25 November 2020. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ / POOL epa08840370 European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen speaks during a debate on the next EU council and last Brexit devlopement during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, 25 November 2020. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET / POOL Gergely Gulyas, the head of the Prime Minister’s Office holds a press conference in Budapest, Hungary. EPA-EFE/SZILLARD KOSZTICSAK epa08841220 Soldiers of the 16th Pomeranian Mechanized Division with NATO allies during TUMAK-20 exercise in Orzysz training ground, Orzysz, north Poland, 25 November 2020. This is the first exercise in the region since 1992 in which vehicles are crossing a reservoir by swimming. EPA-EFE/Tomasz Waszczuk POLAND OUT epa08841204 Soldiers of the 16th Pomeranian Mechanized Division with NATO allies during TUMAK-20 exercise in Orzysz training ground, Orzysz, north Poland, 25 November 2020. This is the first exercise in the region since 1992 in which vehicles are crossing a reservoir by swimming. EPA-EFE/Tomasz Waszczuk POLAND OUT Photo by cottonbro on Pexels.com Workers on the Zwanenburgbaan runway at the Schiphol airport near Amsterdam, the Netherlands, during major maintenance. EPA-EFE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN epa08841141 A general view showing trees uprooted following heavy wind and rain in Chennai, India, 25 November 2020. Cyclone Nivar to make landfall in Tamil Nadu and in Puducherry on 25 November and 1,200 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel are on alert for any rescue work as India Meteorological Department also predicted heavy to very heavy rain in the affected area. EPA-EFE/BABU
26th November 2020
Economic growth in the Netherlands is set to be slower next year than previously thought, as the fight against the coronavirus continues to hurt demand, economic policy adviser CPB said on Thursday.
The Dutch government's main advisory board said...
Spirits group Remy Cointreau has achieved better-than-expected first-half profits despite the global COVID-19 pandemic, it said on Thursday, predicting a strong recovery in the second half, driven by China and the United States.
For the 2020/21 f...
British car production slumped by an annual 18.2% in October as the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown measures continue to hit demand, a trade industry body said on Thursday.
A total of 110,179 cars rolled off assembly lines last month leaving ou...
The second wave of COVID-19 that has hit Europe will dampen economic recovery and could affect financial stability in the longer term, Sweden’s Financial Supervisory Authority said.
It said the measures to minimize the effect on economies meant m...
British pub operators Mitchells & Butlers and Fuller, Smith & Turner posted financial losses on Thursday and said they had cut around 2,000 jobs as the hospitality sector reels from the past month's re-tightening of COVID-19 restrictions.
...
Airlines are hopeful that Brexit-related disruption can be avoided, as Britain and the European Union continue negotiations on their future relationship after the Dec. 31 end of the transition period, the sector's main global body said.
"We see p...
As the price of bitcoin soars, Chinese cryptocurrency asset managers are looking to expand in places such as Hong Kong and Singapore, skirting an intensified crackdown at home.
Cryptocurrency-focused hedge funds have grown assets under management...
A series of photos of Christmas lights in London, Britain.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced non-essential shops in all parts of England will be allowed to reopen when lockdown ends on 02 December 2020 ahead of the Christmas Period...
Poland is introducing a programme to help its economy withstand the hit from the novel coronavirus pandemic worth about $9-10 billion, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday, as it confronts a second wave of infections.
Emerging Europ...
