Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

A group of fans collide with the police during Diego Armando Maradona’s last goodbye, in the City of Buenos Aires, Argentina, 26 November 2020. Incidents between police officers and a group of people occurred in Buenos Aires after the closing of access to the lines to enter Diego Maradona’s wake was ordered, which will end at 4.30 p.m. (7.30 p.m. GMT). EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Supporters of Diego Armando Maradona express their affection in front of the Casa Rosada prior to the departure of his funeral procession, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 26 November 2020. Diego Maradona died on 25 November at the age of 60. EPA-EFE/Demian Alday Estevez

Napoli players observe a minute of silence in memory of Diego Armando Maradona prior to the UEFA Europa League group F soccer match SSC Napoli vs HNK Rijeka at the San Paolo stadium in Naples, Italy, 26 November 2020. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO

epa08844794 Fans of the soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona gather in front of the funeral chapel installed in the Casa Rosada, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 26 November 2020. Diego Maradona, who died on 25 November at the age of 60 and lies in state at the Casa Rosada with the presence of thousands of Argentines, will be buried in the afternoon or at night in a cemetery in the province of Buenos Aires, as reported to Efe by his press officer, Sebastián Sanchi. EPA-EFE/Demian Alday Estévez

Supporters of Diego Armando Maradona express their affection in front of the Casa Rosada prior to the departure of his funeral procession, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 26 November 2020. Diego Maradona died on 25 November at the age of 60. EPA-EFE/Demian Alday Estevez

Two fans wearing the shirts of the Argentina (L) and River Plate (R) teams cry as the funeral procession that moves the remains of Diego Armando Maradona from the Plaza de Mayo to the cemetery passes by, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 26 November 2020. Diego Maradona died on 25 November at the age of 60. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Fans follow the funeral procession that moves the remains of Diego Armando Maradona from the Plaza de Mayo to the cemetery passes by, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 26 November 2020. Diego Maradona died on 25 November at the age of 60. EPA-EFE/ENRIQUE GARCIA MEDINA

Fans observe the funeral procession that moves the remains of Diego Armando Maradona from the Plaza de Mayo to the cemetery passes by, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 26 November 2020. Diego Maradona died on 25 November at the age of 60. EPA-EFE/ENRIQUE GARCIA MEDINA

Fans follow the funeral procession that moves the remains of Diego Armando Maradona from the Plaza de Mayo to the cemetery passes by, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 26 November 2020. Diego Maradona died on 25 November at the age of 60. EPA-EFE/ENRIQUE GARCIA MEDINA

Supporters of Diego Armando Maradona express their affection in the Plaza de Mayo, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 26 November 2020. Incidents between police officers and a group of people occurred in Buenos Aires after the closing of access to the lines to enter Diego Maradona’s wake was ordered, which will end at 4.30 p.m. (7.30 p.m. GMT). EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Alberto Fernandez (3-L) president of the Argentine Republic is seen in the funeral chapel, installed in the Casa Rosada, where the remains of Diego Armando Maradona are found, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 26 November 2020. EPA-EFE/Demian Alday Estévez

