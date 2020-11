Reading Time: 4 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

epa08849407 Maltese newly appointed Cardinal Mario Grech (C) arrives for a consistory ceremony in the Saint Peter’s basilica at the Vatican, 28 November 2020. Pope Francis installed 13 new Cardinals, including the first African-American. EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI

epa08849353 Maltese new Cardinal Mario Grech during a consistory ceremony in the Saint Peter’s basilica at the Vatican, 28 November 2020. Pope Francis installed 13 new Cardinals, including the first African-American. EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI

epa08849519 A handout picture provided by the Vatican Media shows Cardinals’ birettas and rings sit on a plate during a consistory ceremony presided by Pope Francis in the Saint Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican City, 28 November 2020. Pope Francis installed 13 new Cardinals, including the first African-American. EPA-EFE/VATICAN MEDIA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

epa08847559 EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier arrives at Brexit talks in Westminster, London, Britain, 28 November 2020. British and EU negotiators are holding talks this weekend in London to try and thrash out a Brexit deal. EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier presents Germany’s economic strategy for weathering the upcoming semi-lockdown during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Berlin, Germany, 29 October 2020. The German government has promised to help businesses, including restaurants and hotels, aid of up to 75 percent of their lost income for the month of November. Starting 02 November, all restaurants, bars, cultural venues, fitness studious, cinemas and sports halls will be forced to close for four weeks as a lockdown measure to rein in skyrocketing coronavirus infection rates. EPA-EFE/Maja Hitij / POOL

epa08842872 A handout photo made available by the Malaysia’s Department of Information taken and released on 26 November 2020 shows Malaysia Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin (R) fist bumping his Minister of International Trade and Industry Azmin Ali (L) after a session of the lower house of parliament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Malaysia government has agreed to implement an automatic moratorium on loan repayments for those in the B40 group as well as micro and small-medium enterprises. EPA-EFE/FAMER ROHENI / MALAYSIAN INFORMATION MINISTRY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

epa08800146 French President Emmanuel Macron (C) speaks to police officers during a visit on the strengthening border controls at the crossing between Spain and France, at Le Perthus, France, 05 November 2020. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO / POOL

epa08847069 Belgium Prime Minister Alexander De Croo speaks during a news conference following a Consultative Committee meeting on the coronavirus COVID-19 in Brussels, Belgium, 27 November 2020. Belgium’s Prime Minister De Croo announced non-essential shops can re-open from 01 December. Cafes and restaurants will have to stay closed until 01 February 2021. EPA-EFE/Olivier Matthys / POOL

epa08846905 A Covid-19 patient is treated at the Galliera Hospital’s Covid Area, in Genoa, Italy, 27 November 2020. Italy is struggling to curb the spread in the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

epaselect epa08330866 An elderly woman, accompanied by her dogs, rests on the stairs in front of her house, as seen from the fence of her household, in Bucharest, Romania, 29 March 2020. Romania is in full lockdown across the country. Romanian authorities had confirmed 1815 infected people, 43 deaths and 206 people recovered. The new military ordnance that will be effective from Monday 30 March, announced today by the authorities, eases the regime of displacement for elder persons. Elders with age of 65 and up could go to doctor or hospital at any time, and could make their evening daily walk around their houses without traveling documents. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

epa08297816 A tourist takes a picture of the famous Temple Bar pub in Temple Bar, Dublin City, Ireland, 16 March 2020. Due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic the Irish government has instructed all bar and pubs in Ireland to close to prevent spreading the virus. EPA-EFE/AIDAN CRAWLEY

epa08846077 People walk past shops during the Black Friday amid the second wave of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic in Torino, 27 November 2020. EPA-EFE/Tino Romano

epa08848066 Undated combo of three video grabs made available by the Spanish National Police on 28 November 2020, shows the high speed boat chase at sea before intercepting 2,000 kg on board the boat near Valencia, Spain. Spanish Police, after a high speed boat chase the previous week, arrested five people on board the boat as 2,000 kg of hashish, satellite phones and computing devices were seized. EPA-EFE/SPANISH NATIONAL POLICE / HANDOUT ATTENTION EDITORS: IMAGE TO BE USED ONLY IN RELATION TO THE STATED EVENT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

epa08848927 British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas gets out of his car at parc ferme after he took pole position during the qualifying session of the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit near Manama, Bahrain, 28 November 2020. The Formula One Grand Prix of Bahrain will take place on 29 November 2020. EPA-EFE/Hamad I Mohamed / Pool

epa08841971 The Miracle square with the leaning tower of Pisa lit in orange for the United Nations International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women as the Tuscany Region was declared a ‘red zone’ during the second wave of the Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic, Italy, 25 November 2020. The Italian regions of Calabria, Lombardy, Piedmont, Val d’Aosta, Puglia, Basilicata, and Sicily went into a soft lockdown as the government’s three-tiered system to combat the spread of COVID-19 came into force. These regions have the toughest restrictions under this system after being classed as high-contagion-risk red zones. EPA-EFE/Fabio Muzzi

epaselect epa07706625 US singer Beyonce poses for photographers on the red carpet prior to the world premiere of ‘The Lion King’ at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California, USA, 09 July 2019. The film will be released in US theaters on 19 July. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

