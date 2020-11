Reading Time: < 1 minute

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Nigerian soldiers from 21 Brigade and Army Engineers clearing Islamic militant group Boko Haram camps at Chuogori and Shantumari in Borno State, Nigeria. EPA/STR

Pope Francis (C) arrives to celebrate a holy Mass the day after a Consistory where he raised 13 new cardinals to the highest rank in the Catholic hierarchy, at St. Peter’s Basilica, Vatican City, 29 November 2020. EPA-EFE/GREGORIO BORGIA / POOL

epa08850239 Workers start to erect a Christmas tree in Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II shopping mall in Milan, Italy, 29 November 2020. EPA-EFE/ANDREA FASANI

A handout photo made available by the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) shows wildlife officials inspecting a monolith discovered in southeastern Utah, USA, 18 November 2020 (issued 24 November 2020). According to a statement by DPS, Utah officials have discovered a monolith of unknown origin in the wild. EPA-EFE/Utah Department of Public Safety

A Thai anti-government protester holds a rubber-duck and flashes a three-finger salute during a street protest calling for political and monarchical reform in Bangkok, Thailand. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Afghan security officials secure the scene of a suicide truck bomb blast that targeted a Police base on the outskirts of Ghazni, Afghanistan EPA-EFE/SAYED MUSTAFA

