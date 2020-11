Reading Time: 2 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

epa03816239 UD Levante Senegalese midfielder Papa Diop (R) fights for the ball with Pele (L) of Sporting Clube Olhanense during their Colombino Trophy semi-final match played at Nuevo Colombino stadium in Huelva, southern Spain, 07 August 2013. EPA/Julian Perez

epa08850184 A handout picture provided by the Iranian defence ministry office shows the coffin of slain Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh is being carried inside the Shrine of Imam Reza, during a funeral ceremony in the city of Mashhad, northeaster Iran, 29 November 2020. Media reported that Iran blamed Israel for the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a senior Iranian nuclear scientist. EPA-EFE/IRANIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

epa08851766 US President Donald J. Trump returns to the White House after spending Thanksgiving weekend at Camp David, in Washington, DC, USA, 29 November 2020. EPA-EFE/Chris Kleponis / POOL

epa08851188 Nigerians attend a mass burial of farm workers killed in an attack at Zabarmari, Borno State, northeast Nigeria, 29 November 2020. According to reports, 43 farm workers in Zabarmari were killed by Boko Haram fighters in fields near Koshobe on 28 November 2020. The attackers tied up the farm workers and cut their throats in the village of Koshobe leaving many of them beheaded. EPA-EFE/STR

epa08823683 (FILE) – The Moderna Inc., headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, 07 December 2018 (reissued 16 November 2020). US Biotech firm Moderna Inc., announced on 16 November that their recently-developed new vaccine against COVID-19 is 94,5 percent effective against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The announcement comes a week after Pfizer announced another vaccine, reportedly 90 percent effective. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

epa08842918 An exterior view of the Amazon logistic center in Rheinberg, Germany, 26 November 2020. Trade union Verdi said that workers in Germany — in Rheinberg, Werne, Leipzig, Graben, Koblenz and Bad Hersfeld — go on strike during the top-selling shopping day Black Friday on 26 November as part of their long-running campaign for better pay and conditions. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

