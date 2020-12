Reading Time: 4 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook.

epa08856444 People stand mourning in front of burning candles at Porta Nigra in the aftermath of a fatal incident in Trier, Germany, 02 December 2020. According to reports, five people died, including a two-month-old baby, and at least 15 were injured after a car plowed into pedestrians in Trier on 01 December. Police arrested the driver, a 51-year-old local man who was found to have drunk a significant amount of alcohol. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

People during a march and torchlight procession in memory of the Italian researcher Giulio Regeni, who was abducted, tortured and murdered in Cairo (Egypt), in Bologna, Italy. EPA-EFE/GIORGIO BENVENUTI

An activist ties a Brazilian national flag on an installation with red balloons and crosses honoring victims of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

A file picture dated 06 August 2003 shows a LURD (Liberians United for Reconciliation and Democracy) rebel observing a ceasefire at the ‘New Bridge’ among a bullet riddled house and car in Freeport, Monrovia, Liberia. EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Street actor wearing protective face mask and costume of the Tsar Peter the Great sits with the Rostral column and St. Isaac’s Cathedral in the background in St. Petersburg, Russia. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

A woman wearing a face mask takes a photo in a almost deserted Duomo square, in Milan, Italy. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

epaselect epa08853479 Russian woman wearing protective face masks take selfies in front of the State Department Store (GUM) decorated for Christmas and New Year amid the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic in Moscow, Russia, 30 November 2020. The Mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, signed a decree abolishing New Year and Christmas corporate events and mass celebrations in the city, reports state. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

A Russian police officer wears a protective face mask in front of State Department Store (GUM) decorated for Christmas and New Year on the Red Square amid the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic in Moscow, Russia. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Dutch Queen Maxima wears a face mask during the opening of the renovated Museum of the Spirit in Haarlem, The Netherlands. EPA-EFE/KOEN VAN WEEL / POOL

A passenger is greeted after arriving on the first flight from Melbourne to Brisbane, since the boarder between the two states was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, at the Brisbane Domestic Airport in Brisbane, Australia, 01 December 2020. Queensland’s hard border with Victoria and greater Sydney was removed on 01 December following months of COVID-19 border restrictions. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT

A health worker takes a swab sample from a child during a test in a coronavirus test station in a playschool in Hildburghausen, Germany. Due to an increasing number of cases of the pandemic COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus SARS CoV-2, a coronavirus mass testing started at the hotspot Hildburghausen. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Staff at hospital for patients with Covid-19 at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland . EPA-EFE/LESZEK SZYMANSKI

Healthcare worker Carmen Kennett poses for a photograph at a popup COVID-19 testing clinic at a dental clinic in Ballarat, Victoria, Australia. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS

Photo by Artem Podrez on Pexels.com

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borell speaks during a news conference on ‘A New EU-US Agenda for Global Change’ in Brussels, Belgium, 02 December 2020. EPA-EFE/JOHANNA GERON / POOL

Chief EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier leaves following the on-going Brexit talks in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi . EPA-EFE/ANDREA FASANI

Italian Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

French President Emmanuel Macron looks on during a joint statement with Belgium’s Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (not seen) after a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 01 December 2020. EPA-EFE/BENOIT TESSIER / POOL

US Attorney General William Barr EPA-EFE/Oliver Contreras / POOL

epaselect epa08838329 People watch a Long March 5 rocket carrying the Chang’e-5 lunar probe launching from the Wenchang Space Center in Wenchang, Hainan Island, China, 24 November 2020. China launched a mission to the Moon with an unmanned spacecraft on 24 November 2020 to bring back lunar rocks, the first country to attempt to retrieve material from the Moon in decades. EPA-EFE/STR CHINA OUT

A US national flag flies near the national emblem of China outside of the Bayi Building in Beijing, China. EPA-EFE/MARK SCHIEFELBEIN / POOL

The Mole Antonelliana lit up with the colors of the Italian flag during the ongoing Coronavirus emergency, in Turin, Italy. EPA-EFE/TINO ROMANO

(FILE) – A view of a sign at Pfizer’s headquarters in New York, New York, USA. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

epa08856675 A person walks their dog in a park during a light snowfall in Milan, Italy, 02 December 2020. EPA-EFE/Daniele dal Zennaro

(FILE) – An Oscar statue is displayed during the 92nd Oscars Governors Ball press preview at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood, California, USA, 31 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

German driver Mick Schumacher of Alfa Romeo walks on the Nuerburgring circuit in Nuerburg, Germany, 08 October 2020. The Formula One Grand Prix of Eifel in Germany will take place on 11 October 2020. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Like this: Like Loading...