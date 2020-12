Reading Time: 2 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

General view of a large-scale sculpture of chimpanzee David Greybeard after it’s unveiling in collaboration between Australian visual artist Lisa Roet and wildlife conservation organisation the Jane Goodall Institute Global, outside Hamer Hall in Melbourne, Australia, 03 December 2020. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg arrives to attend a Cabinet Meeting in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Central London, Britain. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

COVID-19 protective gears including face shields and goggles (L), are left to dry in the sun after being disinfected after use at the Intensive Care Unit for COVID-19 patients at the Machakos Level 5 hospital in Machakos, Kenya. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU

An anti-government protester wears a protective mask designed as a national flag amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Beirut, Lebanon. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

Christmas lights and illuminations are on display in the center of Milan, Italy. EPA-EFE/MOURAD BALTI TOUATI

Silver master Sabri Demirci works on his Silver and Golden protective face masks designs for Coronavirus at his silver shop in Istanbul, Turkey, 02 December 2020. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

A model tries Golden protective face mask design of silver master Sabri Demirci for Coronavirus at his silver shop in Istanbul, Turkey, 02 December 2020. Sabri Demirci a 32-year Silver master at a historic inn around the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul. He decided make face masks from Golden and Silver when he was closed his shop after first wave of coronavirus pandemic measures. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

A woman wearing a protective face mask walks down a street in Belgrade, Serbia. EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

