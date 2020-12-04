CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

epa08857258 Norway´s Prime Minister Erna Solberg leaves today´s press conference regarding the corona situation and Christmas celebrations, in Oslo, Norway, 02 December 2020. EPA-EFE/Jil Yngland NORWAY OUT NORWAY OUT

A Russian police officer wears a protective face mask in front of State Department Store (GUM) decorated for Christmas and New Year on the Red Square amid the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic in Moscow, Russia, 30 November 2020. The Mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, signed a decree abolishing New Year and Christmas corporate events and mass celebrations in the city, reports state. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

epa08859017 European Commission vice-president in charge for values and Transparency Vera Jourova gives a press conference on European Democracy Action Plan and a new Strategy on the Charter of Fundamental Rights at EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 03 December 2020. EPA-EFE/KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / POOL



epa08640997 A slide of a PowerPoint presentation is seen as media set their cameras during a press conference at the police department in Cologne, Germany, 02 September 2020. Due to suspicion of possession and distribution of child pornography, the police conducted investigations and raids on 01 September against 48 men and 2 women in 12 federal states, such as Baden-Wuerttemberg, Bavaria, Brandenburg, Bremen, Hesse, Lower Saxony, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Schleswig-Holstein. Investigations into the abuse complex had begun after searches of a 43-year-old father in Bergisch Gladbach, North Rhine-Westphalia, in the fall of 2019. In the meantime, traces of thousands of possible suspects are being pursued in forums, group chats and messenger services. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

A television screen shows Polish President Andrzej Duda (R) and Polish Family Minister Marlena Malag (L) during a press conference on the coronavirus pandemic situation in Warsaw, Poland, 01 December 2020, amid the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. EPA-EFE/Rafal Guz POLAND OUT

White gloved doormen stand out front of the Italian retailer Gucci in New York, New York, USA, 22 June 2020. New York City officially began Phase Two with most activities reopening after being shut down for 100 days due to the coronavirus pandemic. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

epa08730775 People walk past a Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. sign at the company’s studios in Burbank, California, USA, 08 October 2020. WarnerMedia announced on 08 October, it is preparing to restructure in business in an effort to cutting costs as much as 20 percent. The cost cutting measures would allegedly see large layoffs and has been attributed to the ongoing pandemic. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

epaselect epa08859557 An Indian Municipal Corporation worker fumigates as farmers take part in a protest after police stopped farmers from entering Delhi to protest against new farm laws at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, India, 03 December 2020. Thousands of farmers gathered and tried to cross the sealed New Delhi border points to hold protests against the government’s farm laws. Farmers were stopped by the police at the various points outside Delhi border which are connected with neighbouring states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

epa08651783 Rohingya refugees take rest after disembarking from a boat at Rancong Beach, Lhok Seumawe, North Aceh, Indonesia, 07 September 2020. According to authorities, approximately 290 Rohingya people arrived in Aceh on 07 September without prior warning. In June 2020, dozens of Rohingya people were rescued at sea by Indonesian fishermen and officials while drifting on a broken boat in waters off Lhoksukon in Aceh Province. EPA-EFE/Aziz

Milan’s Jens Petter Hauge celebrates after scoring his team’s third goal during the UEFA Europa League Group H soccer match AC Milan vs Celtic at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, 03 December 2020. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

epa08860364 Milan’s Brahim Diaz (L) scores against Celtic’s goalkeeper Vassilis Barkas his team’s fourth goal during the UEFA Europa League Group H soccer match AC Milan vs Celtic at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, 03 December 2020. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

