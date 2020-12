Reading Time: 2 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook.

EPA-EFE/Lukasz Gagulski

EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

A Kuwaiti woman wearing a protective masks waits to cast her votes at a polling station in Kuwait City, Kuwait, 05 December 2020. EPA-EFE/Noufal Ibrahim

Queen Suthida (L), Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun (C, back) and Thai Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana (R) wave at well-wishers as the Royal motorcade carrying the Thai Royal family arrives before the start of a ceremony in remembrance of late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s birthday anniversary and also marking the National Father’s Day, at Sanam Luang ceremonial ground in Bangkok, Thailand, 05 December 2020. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

An Iranian woman wearing a face mask walks in a street in Tehran, Iran. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

A North Korean man touches his Kim Il Sung badge who was the leader of North Korea from its founding in early 1948 until his death in 1994, in border city Sinuiju, North Pyongan Province, North Korea. EPA/WU HONG

A man prepares fish for sale at an open-air fish market in Sofia, Bulgaria, 05 December 2020. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

A handout photo made available by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) on 05 December 2020 shows a computer-generated image of the separation of a capsule (L) from the space probe Hayabusa2 (R). EPA-EFE/JAXA HANDOUT JAXA

Spanish chef Justo Almendrote (R) works in the production of the longest chocolate nougat in the world at Cibeles Palace in Madrid, Spain, 04 December 2020. EPA-EFE/KIKO HUESCA

Montenegro’s Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic and ministers at a press conference after the taking of the solemn oath to members of parliament in Podgorica, Montenegro, 04 December 2020. EPA-EFE/BORIS PEJOVIC

EPA-EFE/Minas Gerais Firefighters

Like this: Like Loading...