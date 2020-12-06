CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook.

Chelsea’s manager Frank Lampard (R) celebrates with Kurt Zouma (L) after in the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea FC and Leeds United in London, Britain, 05 December 2020. EPA-EFE/Mike Hewitt / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Torino’s forward Andrea Bellotti (C) shows his dejection as players of Juventus FC celebrate the victory at the end of the Italian Serie A soccer match Juventus FC vs Torino FC at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, 05 December 2020. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

AC Milan new forward Mario Balotelli (L) and Ac Milan Ceo Adriano Galliani during the official presentation at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, 01 February 2013. EPA/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

A handout photo made available by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) shows a staff member carrying the capsule, which contains samples from an asteroid, after it landed in the state of South Australia, Australia, 06 December 2020. The capsule, containing samples collected from the asteroid Ryugu, successfully separated from the space probe Hayabusa2 and re-entered the atmosphere to land in Australia. EPA-EFE/JAXA HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

epa08863507 Police pushes back counter protesters while demonstrators against the German government-imposed anti-coronavirus measures try to gather near the Buergerweide square in Bremen, northern Germany, 05 December 2020. Activists of the Querdenken movement announced two demonstrations against the German government-imposed anti-coronavirus measures with more than 20,000 participants in Bremen. In the morning, the German Federal Constitution Court confirmed the interdiction of the demonstrations. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido (C) speaks during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, 01 December 2020. Venezuela will hold national assembly elections of 06 December 2020. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

French minister for European Affairs Clement Beaune arrives for a joint press statement with Austrian European affairs and Constitution Minister Karoline Edtstadler (unseen) at the Austrian Chancellery in Vienna, Austria, 09 November 2020. Beaune is on a one day work visit in Vienna. EPA-EFE/FLORIAN WIESER

epa08864118 A view of EU flags next to the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, 05 December 2020. British Prime Minister Johnson and European Commission President von der Leyen are expected to hold a telephone call on 05 December 2020 discuss the future relationship between the UK and the EU after Brexit. British and EU negotiators have paused Brexit talks because they say significant divergences remain and the conditions for a deal between the two sides have not been met. A negotiations phase of eleven months that started on 31 January 2020 following the UK’s exit from the EU ends on 31 December 2020. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

A journalist waits outside 10 Downing Street in Westminster, London, Britain, 05 December 2020. British and EU negotiators have paused Brexit talks because they say significant divergences remain and the conditions for a deal between the two sides have not been met. EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES

Candidates and members of the center-right political alliance USR-PLUS hold banners and flags while recording a video message for their online supporters, asking them to go to the polls, in front of the Parliament Palace, in Bucharest, Romania, 04 December 2020 (issued 05 December 2020). Romania goes to the polls on 06 December to elect a new parliament despite Covid pandemic. The placards in the last row reads: ‘COME TO THE POLLS!’ EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

US President Donald J. Trump speaks during a campaign rally to support Georgia Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in their upcoming runoff election at Valdosta Regional Airport in Valdosta, Georgia, USA, 05 December 2020. Perdue faces Democrat John Ossoff and Loeffler faces Democrat Reverend Rafael Warnock in the 05 January 2021 runoff election. EPA-EFE/STAN BADZ

Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) officers show rupiah and US dollar bills inside suitcases confiscated from suspects on a raid during a press conference pertaining to a corruption case over the government’s COVID-19 pandemic aid distributions, in Jakarta, Indonesia, 06 December 2020. The Indonesian anti-corruption commission arrested Social Affairs Minister Juliari Batubara and several other officials for allegedly receiving millions of dollars in a bribery case related to COVID-19 aid for poor people. EPA-EFE/STR

Ambulances and other rescuers vehicles stand near the Gaunglong coal mine after an explosion happened, in Anlong county, Guizhou province, China, 17 December 2019. Fourteen miners were killed and two people are trapped underground after an explosion at Gaunglong coal mine early Tuesday, according to the local media. EPA-EFE/STR CHINA OUT

Epsom Racecourse, a proposed vaccine centre site in Epsom, Britain, 02 December 2020. According to news reports the UK government has ordered the military to transform numerous sites across the country into vaccine hubs within a fortnight. These include include the Nightingale hospital at the London ExCel centre and Epsom racecourse. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Like this: Like Loading...