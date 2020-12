Reading Time: < 1 minute

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Volunteers serve warm food to poor and homeless people in a city bus in Lodz, central Poland, 05 December 2020. Volunteers drive to the meeting and sleeping places of homeless people to give them warm food and drinks on cold nights. EPA-EFE/Grzegorz Michalowski POLAND OUT





A farmer relaxes as farmers sit in protest after police tried to stop them from entering in Delhi to protest against new farm laws at the New Delhi – Haryana, Sindhu border, India, 07 December 2020. EPA-EFE/STR

A family is evacuated following the breaking of the embankment of the Panaro river, in the hamlet of Gaggio, in Piano Castelfranco municipality, Italy, 06 December 2020. EPA-EFE/ELISABETTA BARACCHI



A family is evacuated following the breaking of the embankment of the Panaro river, in the hamlet of Gaggio, in Piano Castelfranco municipality, Italy, 06 December 2020. EPA-EFE/ELISABETTA BARACCHI

