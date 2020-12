Reading Time: 2 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

The Royal Caribbean cruise ship Quantum of the Seas is pictured behind a fence while docked at the Marina Bay cruise centre in Singapore, 09 December 2020. The ship, carrying 1,680 passengers and 1,148 crew members on a four day cruise to nowhere, was forced to turn back to port after an 83-year old Singaporean passenger tested positive for the COVID-19 disease. Passengers will be confined to their cabins for the time being before they are allowed to disembark and undergo further testing. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON



Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic (L) speaks with Milan’s techincal director Paolo Maldini prior to the UEFA Europa League Group H soccer match AC Milan vs Celtic at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, 03 December 2020. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

Pierre Achille Webo (3-L), assistant coach of Basaksehir talks to referee Ovidiu Hategan (C) during the UEFA Champions League group H soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Istanbul Basaksehir in Paris, France, 08 December 2020. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

An Eurocopter AS350 Ecureuil of the private French company Service Aerien Francais (SAF) in Le Vernet, south-eastern France, 24 September 2015 (reissued 08 December 2020). A SAF helicopter of the same model was reported to have crashed in Bonvillard, near Chambery, in the French Alps close to the Swiss border. EPA-EFE/ARNOLD JEROCKI

An undated handout picture provided by the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) and taken from an A400M Atlas Royal Air Force (RAF) aircraft shows the first photographic evidence of one of the largest recorded icebergs floating near the island of South Georgia, South Atlantic to where it has transited from Antarctica. EPA-EFE/Cpl Phil Dye RAF/BRITISH MINISTRY OF DEFENCE/HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: MOD/CROWN COPYRIGHT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

