Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

epaselect epa08873079 Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) is welcomed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (R) prior to post-Brexit trade deal talks, in Brussels, Belgium, 09 December 2020. A negotiations phase of eleven months that started on 31 January 2020 following the UK’s exit from the EU ends on 31 December 2020. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET / POOL

File photo of European Council President Charles Michel arrives for a video conference in preparations for the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, 01 December 2020. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET / POOL

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (L) with Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri (R) speak at the Senate during a meeting of the house ahead of the upcoming European Council meeting, in Rome, Italy, 09 December 2020. EU leaders will meet in Brussels, Belgium on 11 and 11 December to discuss further coordination on COVID-19, climate change, security and external relations. On 11 December the leaders will also meet for the Euro Summit. EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. EPA-EFE/STR

German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a session of the German parliament ‘Bundestag’ in Berlin, Germany, 09 December 2020. Members of Bundestag debated in a general discussion on the government’s policy. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

A file photo of US President elect Joe Biden (R) with his son Hunter Biden (L). EPA-EFE/ANDY WONG / POOL

US Deputy Secretary of State and Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun delivers a speech on ‘The Future of the United States and the Korean Peninsula’ at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies in Seoul, South Korea, 10 December 2020. EPA-EFE/JUNG YEON-JE / POOL

Chairman and CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Microsoft Co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. EPA/JULIEN DE ROSA

A traveler with her baggage talks with a worker of TUI travel company at Palma de Mallorca’s Airport in Palma, Balearic Islands, Spain. EPA-EFE/CATI CLADERA

Passengers on the first COVID 19-tested Alitalia flight New York – Rome pass border controls at the Leonardo Da Vinci Airport in Fiumicino, Italy. EPA-EFE/Redazione Telenews

Cypriot health workers carry out coronavirus COVID-19 Rapid Antigen tests, in Nicosia, Cyprus. EPA-EFE/KATIA CHRISTODOULOU

A tourist couple enjoy their weekend in front of the Hagia Sophia Mosque during weekend lockdown in Istanbul, Turkey. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Shoppers make their way on Regents Street in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

View on the closed entrance to the Tivoli in Copenhagen, Denmark, 09 December 2020. The Tivoli amusement park closes from 09 December 2020 until 27 March 2021 due to the government’s tightened covid restrictions. EPA-EFE/Nils Meilvang

A visitor walks through a tiny drinking place street at Shinjuku, Japan’s biggest entertainment area, in Tokyo, after Japan marked highest new infections to the COVID-19 Coronavirus per day.. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A vendor wearing a face mask sells sweets on Schlosstrasse, one of the Berlin?s famous shopping streets, in Berlin, Germany. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

French gendarmes supervise vehicles in a security zone because of the bird flu in this indoor farm. EPA/CHRISTOPHE KARABA

epa08857627 People wearing protective face masks walk in a Christmas decorated street of Larnaca, Cyprus 02 December 2020. EPA-EFE/KATIA CHRISTODOULOU

A passenger views Christmas decorations on Regents Street as they ride a bus in London, Britain, 09 December 2020. Non-essential shops in all parts of England were allowed to reopen when lockdown ended on 02 December 2020 ahead of the Christmas Period. England is a three tier system which will be reviewed on 16th December 2020. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

epa08872971 People cross an illuminated bridge with the illuminated the fortress Hohensalzburg (top) and the Salzburger Dom (Salzburg Cathedral) in the background in the city center of Salzburg during dawn in Salzburg, Austria, 09 December 2020. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

epa08873576 People walk near Christmas lights in downtown Lisbon, Portugal, 09 December 2020. EPA-EFE/JOSE SENA GOULAO

epa08873578 People walk under Christmas lights in downtown Lisbon, Portugal, 09 December 2020. EPA-EFE/JOSE SENA GOULAO

