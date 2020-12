Reading Time: 2 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook.

Former Italian soccer players Roberto Baggio (C) Paolo Maldini (R) and Bruno Conti (C, front) during the funeral of Paolo Rossi at the Santa Maria Annunciata Cathedral in Vicenza, northeastern Italy, 12 December 2020. Rossi, former Italy’s soccer legend, died on 09 december 2020 at the age of 64. EPA-EFE/NICOLA FOSSELLA

The coffin is carried out of the Santa Maria Annunciata Cathedral after the funeral mass for Paolo Rossi, in Vicenza, northeastern Italy, 12 December 2020. Former Italian soccer player Paolo Rossi, who led the national team to its 1982 World Cup victory, had died on 09 December 2020 in Siena at the age of 64. EPA-EFE/NICOLA FOSSELLA

A priest comforts Rossi’s widow Federica Cappelletti (L) in front of the coffin at the Santa Maria Annunciata Cathedral after the funeral mass for Paolo Rossi, in Vicenza, northeastern Italy, 12 December 2020. Former Italian soccer player Paolo Rossi, who led the national team to its 1982 World Cup victory, had died on 09 December 2020 in Siena at the age of 64. EPA-EFE/NICOLA FOSSELLA

The coffin of Paolo Rossi leaves the Santa Maria Annunciata Cathedral in Vicenza, northeastern Italy, 12 December 2020. Rossi, former Italy’s soccer legend, died on 09 december 2020 at the age of 64. EPA-EFE/NICOLA FOSSELLA

Former Italian soccer player Marco Tardelli (2L) and his partner, Italian journalist Myrta Merlino (L), during the funeral of Paolo Rossi at the Santa Maria Annunciata Cathedral in Vicenza, northeastern Italy, 12 December 2020. Rossi, former Italy’s soccer legend, died on 09 december 2020 at the age of 64. EPA-EFE/NICOLA FOSSELLA



A patient is brought into the emergency room at Mount Sinai hospital in New York, New York, USA, 11 December 2020. The city is experiencing high hospitalization rates and high rates of Covid-19 positivity which lead New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to announce today that the city needs suspend indoor dining on Monday 14 December. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE



A moment of the Christmas tree lighting and the inauguration of the Nativity scene in St Peter?s Square, Vatican City, 11 December 2020. EPA-EFE/Riccardo Antimiani

A moment of the Christmas tree lighting and the inauguration of the Nativity scene in St Peter?s Square, Vatican City, 11 December 2020. EPA-EFE/Riccardo Antimiani

Like this: Like Loading...