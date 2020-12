Reading Time: 2 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook.

Visitors wearing protective masks take photos of Christmas tree ornaments at a scale-down Christmas market in Tokyo, Japan. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Prime Minister of Sudan Abdalla Hamdok . EPA-EFE/STR

An airport worker unloads a shipment of ‘coronavac’ vaccine against COVID-19 upon its arrival upon its arrival at Guarulhos International Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a press conference after a video conference with German State Premiers about increased anti-coronavirus measures to be implemented on upcoming 16 December, in Berlin, Germany, 13 December 2020. EPA-EFE/RAINER KEUENHOF / POOL

EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

epa08879022 Volunteers of the Brigata Sanitaria Soccorso Rosso (Red Rescue Health Brigade) pose for a photo outside a tent in Milan, Italy, 12 December 2020. According to the initiative, people can leave a ‘suspended’ payment to carry Covid-19 swap tests for free for those who cannot afford to pay for the test. EPA-EFE/ANDREA FASANI

A supporter of US President Donald J. Trump on Freedom Plaza to echo Trump’s baseless claims of voter fraud in the US presidential election, in Washington, DC, USA. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Health personnel await people for rapid swab tests to be carried out in Naples, Italy. EPA-EFE/CESARE ABBATE

A handout picture provided by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis conducting a mass on the feast day of Our Lady of Guadalupe in St. Peter’s Basilica, at the Vatican, 12 December 2020. EPA-EFE/VATICAN MEDIA HANDOUT

epa08880770 US President Donald J. Trump enters the White House upon his return to Washington, DC, USA, 12 December 2020. EPA-EFE/Yuri Gripas / POOL

General views of the Glasgow Fish Market at Blochairn, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain. EPA-EFE/Robert Perry

EPA-EFE/HENNING BAGGER

Like this: Like Loading...