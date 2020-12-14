CDE News Views – This Day in Photos

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

epa08765207 Fog covers the US Capitol dome in Washington, DC, USA, 22 October 2020. EPA-EFE/ERIN SCOTT

epa08878337 The White House at dusk, in Washington, DC, USA, 11 December 2020. EPA-EFE/Al Drago / POOL

epa08871219 US President Donald J. Trump leaves after his speech during an Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit in the South Court Auditorium of the of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 08 December 2020. EPA-EFE/Oliver Contreras / POOL

epa08881450 Protesters covered in flags take part in a rally against the government and President Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus, 13 December 2020. Opposition activists continue their protests, calling for the resignation of President Lukashenko and new elections. EPA-EFE/STR

A Christmas booth sells mulled wine to go in front of the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church at the Breitscheidplatz in Berlin, Germany, 07 December 2020. After the ban on the markets, Christmas booths open to sell mulled wine, bratwurst, and roasted almonds to go on several places in Berlin. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

epa08868077 People walk downtown as shops reopen in Pescara, Italy, 07 December 2020. Shops reopened on 07 December after the region of Abruzzo was upgraded to ‘Orange Zone’ following a drop in coronavirus cases. EPA-EFE/STEFANO RUGGERO

epaselect epa08878283 A man crosses a quiet 42nd Street near Times Square in New York, New York, USA, 11 December 2020. New York Governor announced today that the city is suspending indoor dining on Monday 14 December in response to the city?s high hospitalization rates and high rates of Covid-19 positivity EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

epa08827389 A Swiss army soldier (R), wearing personal protective equipment helps hospital’s physiotherapists to mobilize a COVID-19 patient in the intermediate care units of Geneva University Hospitals (HUG), during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Geneva, Switzerland, 18 November 2020. Switzerland, as many countries in Europe, requisitioned members of the Civil Protection, the Swiss army and also firefighter to help medical workers in hospitals as cases of Covid-19 patients spike in a second wave of pandemic. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

epa04530794 (FILE) Japanese health authorities collect blood samples from chickens at a quarantined farm following an outbreak of bird flu in Miyazaki province, in this handout photo released by Miyazaki Prefectural Government 17 January 2007. Authorities culled about 4,000 chickens in south-western Japan early 16 December 2014 after a highly pathogenic strain of H5 avian influenza was found in three birds, local media reported. Miyazaki prefectural officials culled all the chickens at a farm in Nobeoka city, the country’s top poultry producing region, the Kyodo News agency reported. The local government told nearby poultry farms to restrict the movements of livestock. EPA/MIYAZAKI PREFECTURAL GOVERNMENT EDITORIAL USE ONLY HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

epa08818632 School bags are hung in a class in the Bright Achievers tuition-free school in the Bariga slum settlement, in Lagos, Nigeria, 13 November 2020. Bright Achievers, founded in 2017, is a tuition-free school in the Bariga district, a slum settlement with many underprivileged children whose parents mostly cannot afford sending their children to private and public schools. Most public schools in the Bariga district are congested and like in most slum settlements in Nigeria, are often in a state of disrepair. Seun Awobajo, founder of the school, who is also a drama director, says the school runs on voluntary donations from friends and on his personal finances, as he adopted twenty-seven of the students as either orphans or homeless children. EPA-EFE/AKINTUNDE AKINLEYE ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

epa08879153 Lebanese anti-government protesters shout slogans during a protest at one of the roads leading to the parliament in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, 12 December 2020. Anti-government protesters gather near the Lebanese parliament to protest against the country’s political impasse. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

Crystal Palace’s goalkeeper Vicente Guaita in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur in London, Britain, 13 December 2020. EPA-EFE/Clive Rose / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Parma?s goalkeeper Luigi Sepe in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Parma Calcio 1913 at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, 13 December 2020. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

Paris Saint Germain’s Kylian Mbappe (C) in action during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between PSG and Lyon at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, 13 December 2020. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

epa02483524 Aston Villa head coach and ex-Liverpool head coach Gerard Houllier takes his seat for their English Premier League soccer match at the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, Britain, 06 December 2010. EPA/LINDSEY PARNABY NO ONLINE OR INTERNET USE WITHOUT A LICENSE FROM THE FOOTBALL DATA CO. LTD.

epaselect epa07730189 Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft with members of the International Space Station (ISS) expedition 60/61, NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan, Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov and ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano lifts off from the launch pad at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, 20 July 2019. The launch of the mission is scheduled on 20 July from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

epa08883214 An undated handout photo made available by Hafnia shows the oil tanker BW Rhine at an undisclosed location, issued 14 December 2020. According to a statement by the shipping company Hafnia, one of its vessels, the BW Rhine, was allegedly hit by an ‘external source’ at Jeddah port, Saudi Arabia, resulting in an ‘explosion and subsequent fire onboard’. EPA-EFE/HAFNIA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

