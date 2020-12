Reading Time: 2 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

epa08884615 Afghan security officials secure the scene after Kabul’s deputy Governor Mohabbatullah Mohammadi and his secretary have been killed in a magnetic IED explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, 15 December 2020. According to reports, at least two people were killed and two others injured when a magnetic IED had been placed on the Toyota Land Cruiser in Kabul. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID



epa08883418 A handout photo made available by UEFA shows the UEFA Champions League 2020/21 Round of 16 draw at the UEFA Headquarters, the House of European Football, 14 December 2020, in Nyon, Switzerland. EPA-EFE/Harold Cunningham / UEFA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

epa08884595 Takahiro Shiraishi covers his face while sitting in a police car in Tokyo, Japan, 01 November 2017 (issued 15 December 2020). On 15 December 2020, Shiraishi was found guilty and sentenced to death penalty for the murders of nine people who posted suicidal intentions on Twitter. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Azerbaijani soldiers during a military parade dedicated to the victory in the Nagorno-Karabakh armed conflict, in Baku, Azerbaijan, 10 December 2020. The simmering territorial conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh territory erupted into a war between the two countries on 27 September 2020 along the contact line of the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (also known as Artsakh). EPA-EFE/ROMAN ISMAYILOV

A handout photo made available by UEFA shows the UEFA Europa League 2020/21 Round of 32 draw at the UEFA Headquarters, the House of European Football, 14 December 2020, in Nyon, Switzerland. EPA-EFE/Harold Cunningham / UEFA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by UEFA shows the UEFA Champions League 2020/21 Round of 16 draw at the UEFA Headquarters, the House of European Football, 14 December 2020, in Nyon, Switzerland. EPA-EFE/Harold Cunningham / UEFA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

