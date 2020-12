Reading Time: 3 minutes

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

epa08885188 Polish scouts during the ceremony of handing over the symbolic Bethlehem Light of Peace to Lithuanian scouts from the Kaunas region in Lithuania in the village of Poszeszupie in Podlasie, Poland 15 December 2020. EPA-EFE/ARTUR RESZKO POLAND OUT

People walk past Christmas-themed shopping windows in Milan, Italy. EPA-EFE/Paolo Salmoirago

People strolling in the cold but sunny weather pass a sign asking to maintain social distancing, amid the continuous spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Stockholm, Sweden. EPA-EFE/Fredrik Sandberg

Shoppers make their way along Carnaby Street in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

People walk at the Berlin’s major shopping street Wilmersdorfer Street in Berlin, Germany. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

epa08852351 Chocolate Santa Clauses with masks stand at the Wawi company in Pirmasens, Germany, 27 November 2020 (issued 30 November 2020). German confectionery company WAWI-Schokolade AG has started to manufacture chocolate Santa figures with face masks for Christmas 2020. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

epa08887142 A view on Europe’s largest Christmas Nativity Scene, as part of the Christmas decoration, displayed in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, 13 December 2020 (issued 16 December 2020). EPA-EFE/NIKOS ARVANITIDIS

epaselect epa08885077 Workers from the cultural sector participate in a protest against government closure measures during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Paris, France, 15 December 2020. The cultural sector, which includes theatres, cinemas and museums, is dubbed non-essential and must remain closed to the public as part of the French government’s protocol to curb the rise in Covid-19 cases. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

epaselect epa08886629 Catholic devotees attend a dawn mass at the Manila Cathedral in Metro Manila, Philippines, 16 December 2020. The traditional Catholic dawn mass, which is held ever day for nine days before Christmas, is being held outdoors for social distancing requirements, due to the coronavirus pandemic. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

epaselect epa08886684 A priest waits for devotees at Pashupati temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, 16 December 2020. The Pashupati temple in Kathmandu reopened on 16 December, after it closed in March 2020 due to government imposed coronavirus pandemic restrictions. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

People during coronavirus pandemic in Piazza Navona, Rome, Italy. EPA-EFE/ANSA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (R) and his wife Elke Buedenbender (C) look at the projected lights during a launching event of ‘Lichtblick’ (lit. light look) project at the Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Germany, 15 December 2020. From 15 to 17 December, artistic images and letters will be projected on the facade of the Bellevue Palace to send message of encouragement and cohesion for the corona crisis. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

A Covid-19 vaccination record card at a vaccination centre in Cardiff, Britain. EPA-EFE/Ben Birchall / POOL

Britain’s Secretary of State for Housing Robert Jenrick arrives for a political cabinet meeting in Downing Street in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

US President-elect Joseph Biden applauds Democratic leaders as he speaks during a ‘Get Ready to Vote’ rally ahead of the Georgia Senate runoff election at Pratt-Pullman Yard in the Kirkwood neighborhood, of Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 15 December 2020. EPA-EFE/ALYSSA POINTER / ATLANTA JOURNAL CONSTITUTION

EU Council President Charles Michel (R) welcomes Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) ahead of a meeting at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, 09 March 2020. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

President of Commission Ursula von der Leyen delivers a speech, on the conclusions of Rule of Law Conditionality and Own Resources, at European Parliament, in Brussels, Belgium, 16 December 2020. EPA-EFE/JOHN THYS / POOL

epa02553567 A protester holds a sign with the message ‘Mubarak Game Over’, during a peaceful demonstration in support the Egyptian protests, in front of the Palais Wilson, the headquarters of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday, January 28, 2011. At least one person was killed and scores others injured in public protests in central Cairo on 28 January, the satellite television broadcaster Al-Jazeera reported. EPA/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

epa08887261 Representatives of democratic opposition in Belarus Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (L) and Veranika Tsapkala (R) pose with European Parliament President David Sassoli (C) after a ceremony of 2020 Sakharov Prize of European Parliament for Representatives of democratic opposition in Belarus, at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, 16 December 2020. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

